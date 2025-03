Evaluate Math Expression

A Raycast extension that reads current selection, evaluates the math expression, and shows it in a desired way.

Available Settings

Title Description Default Max Decimals Maximum number of decimals to include in the result 3 Output Options Replace the current selection with the result true Copy To Clipboard Copy the result to clipboard false Display Result Display the result in a notification false

Examples; and how to use it

Select one of the two below lines and run the command and it will paste the result

1/3 x=2; y=5; x^2