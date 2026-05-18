Calibre Library

A Raycast extension for Calibre — search your ebook library and add new books, without leaving the keyboard.

Commands

Search Calibre

Browse and search your entire Calibre library by title or author. Select a book to see its cover, metadata, and available formats in the detail panel.

Actions:

Open in Calibre — opens Calibre and navigates directly to the book

— opens Calibre and navigates directly to the book Open File Directly ( ⌘O ) — opens the best available format in its default app

( ) — opens the best available format in its default app Show Synopsis ( ⌘S ) — displays the book description

( ) — displays the book description Copy Title & Author ( ⌘C )

( ) Show in Finder ( ⌘⇧F )

Add to Calibre Library

Scan configured folders for ebook files and add them to your Calibre library with one keystroke. Displays cover thumbnails (extracted from EPUB files; Quick Look previews for PDF and others) alongside format, size, and modification date.

Actions:

Add to Calibre Library — adds the book via calibredb ; if Calibre is already open, hands off to the running instance automatically

— adds the book via ; if Calibre is already open, hands off to the running instance automatically Show in Finder ( ⌘F )

Requirements

Calibre installed at /Applications/calibre.app

Raycast 1.50+

Configuration

Open Raycast Settings → Extensions → Calibre Library to configure:

Preference Description Library Path Path to your Calibre library folder (the one containing metadata.db ) Add books Primary folder to scan for ebook files (default: ~/Downloads ) Add books (optional) Additional folders to scan (up to 2 extra)

Supported Formats

EPUB · MOBI · PDF · AZW · AZW3 · KEPUB · LIT · DJVU

Installation

This extension is not yet published to the Raycast Store. To install manually:

git clone https://github.com/BrunoMiguelMonteiro/calibre-raycast.git cd calibre-raycast npm install npm run dev

Then import the extension from Raycast's extension settings.