A Raycast extension for Calibre — search your ebook library and add new books, without leaving the keyboard.
Browse and search your entire Calibre library by title or author. Select a book to see its cover, metadata, and available formats in the detail panel.
Actions:
⌘O) — opens the best available format in its default app
⌘S) — displays the book description
⌘C)
⌘⇧F)
Scan configured folders for ebook files and add them to your Calibre library with one keystroke. Displays cover thumbnails (extracted from EPUB files; Quick Look previews for PDF and others) alongside format, size, and modification date.
Actions:
calibredb; if Calibre is already open, hands off to the running instance automatically
⌘F)
/Applications/calibre.app
Open Raycast Settings → Extensions → Calibre Library to configure:
|Preference
|Description
|Library Path
|Path to your Calibre library folder (the one containing
metadata.db)
|Add books
|Primary folder to scan for ebook files (default:
~/Downloads)
|Add books (optional)
|Additional folders to scan (up to 2 extra)
EPUB · MOBI · PDF · AZW · AZW3 · KEPUB · LIT · DJVU
This extension is not yet published to the Raycast Store. To install manually:
git clone https://github.com/BrunoMiguelMonteiro/calibre-raycast.git
cd calibre-raycast
npm install
npm run dev
Then import the extension from Raycast's extension settings.