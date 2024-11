SauceNAO - Reverse Image Search

SauceNAO lets you do a reverse image search through many art sites. This extension lets you easily initiate a search right from Raycast!

File.io

Since SauceNAO only accepts image URLs for input, this extension relies on File.io for most commands. File.io immediately deletes files after one download which happens when SauceNAO retrieves it.

Commands

Selected File Uses your currently selected image in Finder Uses File.io

Clipboard If you have an image URL in your clipboard already, it will use it directly. If your clipboard contains image data, it will upload it to File.io temporarily.

URL Manual URL entry direct from the Raycast search bar.



Setup

You need a valid SauceNAO API key to use this extension. It's completely free to use and only takes a couple minutes to setup.