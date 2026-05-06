Webhook Sender
Send HTTP webhooks instantly from Raycast — with full history, saved presets, and rich response inspection.
Features
📤 Send Webhooks
- Support for GET, POST, PUT, PATCH, DELETE methods
- Two body modes:
- Key-Value Fields — add fields with a name, value, and type. No JSON knowledge required.
- Raw JSON — paste or write JSON directly, with validation before sending
- Per-field type selector so you can distinguish
true (boolean) from
"true" (string), or send
null and numbers correctly
- Live JSON preview updates as you fill in key-value fields
🕓 History
- Every webhook you send is automatically saved to history (up to 50 entries)
- Press Enter on any history item to view the full response — status code, response time, and body
- Press ⌘↵ on any history item to open the form pre-filled with that request, ready to edit and resend
🔖 Saved Webhooks
- Give any webhook a name and save it with ⌘S for instant reuse
📋 Response View
- Color-coded status: 🟢 2xx Success, 🟡 3xx Redirect, 🔴 4xx/5xx Error
- JSON responses are pretty-printed with syntax highlighting
- Plain text and HTML responses shown cleanly as text
- Response time shown in milliseconds
Screenshots