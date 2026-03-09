Phare - Raycast Extension
A Raycast extension for managing and monitoring uptime for services using Phare.io.
Features
- View All Monitors: See all your Phare.io monitors with their current status
- Create New Monitors: Set up new uptime monitors directly from Raycast
- Real-time Status: Monitor status updates with color-coded indicators
- Search & Filter: Easily find specific monitors in your list
- Pause or Unpause Monitors: Easily pause or unpause monitors in your list
Prerequisites
Before using this extension, you need:
- A Phare.io account
- A Phare.io API key. Phare Platform read only access is required. Uptime read and write access is required.
Setup
1. Get Your Phare.io API Key
- Log in to your Phare.io dashboard
- Navigate to User Settings → API Keys
- Create a new API key
- Keep this key secure - you'll need it for the extension
2. Install the Extension
- Open Raycast
- Go to Extensions → Browse Extensions
- Search for "Phare" or install from the Raycast Store
3. Configure the Extension
- You will be prompted to enter your API key the first time you use the extension
- If you want to change your API key, you can do so in the extension preferences in Raycast
Usage
Show All Monitors
- Command:
Show All Monitors
- Description: Displays all your Phare.io monitors with their current status
- Features:
- Monitors are grouped by status (Online, Offline, Partial, Paused)
- Color-coded status indicators
- Search functionality to find specific monitors
- Detailed view with monitor information
- Pause or unpause monitors
- Delete monitors
Create Monitor
- Command:
Create Monitor
- Description: Create a new uptime monitor for your services
- Configuration Options:
- Name: Display name for the monitor
- URL: The endpoint to monitor
- Method: HTTP method (GET or HEAD)
- Interval: Check frequency (30 seconds to 1 hour)
- Timeout: Request timeout (1-30 seconds)
- Regions: Monitoring locations worldwide
- Confirmations: Number of failed checks before alerting
- Advanced Options: Redirects, TLS verification, keywords, user agents
Troubleshooting
Common Issues
-
"Invalid API Key" Error
- Verify your API key is correct
- Ensure the key has proper permissions
- Check if the key is active in your Phare.io dashboard
-
"No monitors found"
- Confirm you have created monitors in Phare.io
- Check your API key permissions
- Verify the API endpoint is accessible
Error Codes
|Code
|Description
401
|Unauthorized - Invalid API key
403
|Forbidden - Insufficient permissions
429
|Rate limited - Too many requests
500
|Server error - Contact Phare.io support
Support
