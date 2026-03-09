Phare - Raycast Extension

A Raycast extension for managing and monitoring uptime for services using Phare.io.

Features

View All Monitors : See all your Phare.io monitors with their current status

: See all your Phare.io monitors with their current status Create New Monitors : Set up new uptime monitors directly from Raycast

: Set up new uptime monitors directly from Raycast Real-time Status : Monitor status updates with color-coded indicators

: Monitor status updates with color-coded indicators Search & Filter : Easily find specific monitors in your list

: Easily find specific monitors in your list Pause or Unpause Monitors: Easily pause or unpause monitors in your list

Prerequisites

Before using this extension, you need:

A Phare.io account A Phare.io API key. Phare Platform read only access is required. Uptime read and write access is required.

Setup

1. Get Your Phare.io API Key

Log in to your Phare.io dashboard Navigate to User Settings → API Keys Create a new API key Keep this key secure - you'll need it for the extension

2. Install the Extension

Open Raycast Go to Extensions → Browse Extensions Search for "Phare" or install from the Raycast Store

3. Configure the Extension

You will be prompted to enter your API key the first time you use the extension If you want to change your API key, you can do so in the extension preferences in Raycast

Usage

Show All Monitors

Command : Show All Monitors

: Description : Displays all your Phare.io monitors with their current status

: Displays all your Phare.io monitors with their current status Features : Monitors are grouped by status (Online, Offline, Partial, Paused) Color-coded status indicators Search functionality to find specific monitors Detailed view with monitor information Pause or unpause monitors Delete monitors

:

Create Monitor

Command : Create Monitor

: Description : Create a new uptime monitor for your services

: Create a new uptime monitor for your services Configuration Options : Name : Display name for the monitor URL : The endpoint to monitor Method : HTTP method (GET or HEAD) Interval : Check frequency (30 seconds to 1 hour) Timeout : Request timeout (1-30 seconds) Regions : Monitoring locations worldwide Confirmations : Number of failed checks before alerting Advanced Options : Redirects, TLS verification, keywords, user agents

:

Troubleshooting

Common Issues

"Invalid API Key" Error Verify your API key is correct

Ensure the key has proper permissions

Check if the key is active in your Phare.io dashboard "No monitors found" Confirm you have created monitors in Phare.io

Check your API key permissions

Verify the API endpoint is accessible

Error Codes

Code Description 401 Unauthorized - Invalid API key 403 Forbidden - Insufficient permissions 429 Rate limited - Too many requests 500 Server error - Contact Phare.io support

Support

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details.

Changelog

See CHANGELOG.md for a list of changes and version history.