VocaBuilder

A Raycast extension that translates words and short text between languages via the Gemini AI API and saves a local translation history — helping you build vocabulary over time.

Features

Translate words and text — translate a single word with part of speech and example sentences, or translate short text directly

— translate a single word with part of speech and example sentences, or translate short text directly Multi-sense word translations — for ambiguous words, review up to 5 senses and save the one you want to keep

— for ambiguous words, review up to 5 senses and save the one you want to keep Typo correction — misspelled word input is auto-corrected before translating, with a visual indicator showing the original input

— misspelled word input is auto-corrected before translating, with a visual indicator showing the original input Translation History — browse, search, and manage all your saved translations

— browse, search, and manage all your saved translations Flashcards — review saved word translations with spaced repetition

— review saved word translations with spaced repetition Configurable language pair — pick source and target from 17 supported languages (defaults to English → Ukrainian)

— pick source and target from 17 supported languages (defaults to English → Ukrainian) Separate history per language pair — switching languages gives you an independent history and flashcard deck

— switching languages gives you an independent history and flashcard deck Clipboard suggestion — optionally prefill a safe single word from the clipboard when the command opens

— optionally prefill a safe single word from the clipboard when the command opens History export — export saved history as JSON, Anki-ready TSV, or Quizlet-ready TSV

— export saved history as JSON, Anki-ready TSV, or Quizlet-ready TSV Saves accepted translations to local history automatically

Debounced word translation, with manual submit for text input

Graceful error handling for API issues

Setup

Get a free Gemini API key at aistudio.google.com Install the extension in Raycast dev mode: npm install npm run dev Open Raycast → search "Translate" → enter your API key when prompted (Optional) Open extension preferences to change source/target language or enable clipboard suggestions on open

Commands

Command Description Translate Translate a word or text to your target language Translation History Browse saved translations View Flashcards Review saved words with spaced repetition

Supported Languages

English, Ukrainian, Polish, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Dutch, Czech, Swedish, Japanese, Korean, Chinese, Turkish, Russian, Belarusian

Keyboard Shortcuts

Shortcut Action ⌘ C Copy translation ⌘ 1 → ⌘ 5 Pick a word sense and save it to history ⌘ ⇧ H Open History (from Translate) ⌘ ⇧ T Toggle source and target languages ⌘ D Delete entry (from History) ⌘ ⇧ D Clear all history ⌘ E Export history as JSON ⌘ ⇧ A Export word history for Anki ⌘ ⇧ Q Export word history for Quizlet

Stack

Raycast API

TypeScript + React

Zod for runtime validation

Gemini gemini-2.5-flash-lite model

model npm

License

MIT