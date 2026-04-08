VocaBuilder
A Raycast extension that translates words and short text between languages via the Gemini AI API and saves a local translation history — helping you build vocabulary over time.
Features
- Translate words and text — translate a single word with part of speech and example sentences, or translate short text directly
- Multi-sense word translations — for ambiguous words, review up to 5 senses and save the one you want to keep
- Typo correction — misspelled word input is auto-corrected before translating, with a visual indicator showing the original input
- Translation History — browse, search, and manage all your saved translations
- Flashcards — review saved word translations with spaced repetition
- Configurable language pair — pick source and target from 17 supported languages (defaults to English → Ukrainian)
- Separate history per language pair — switching languages gives you an independent history and flashcard deck
- Clipboard suggestion — optionally prefill a safe single word from the clipboard when the command opens
- History export — export saved history as JSON, Anki-ready TSV, or Quizlet-ready TSV
- Saves accepted translations to local history automatically
- Debounced word translation, with manual submit for text input
- Graceful error handling for API issues
Setup
- Get a free Gemini API key at aistudio.google.com
- Install the extension in Raycast dev mode:
npm install
npm run dev
- Open Raycast → search "Translate" → enter your API key when prompted
- (Optional) Open extension preferences to change source/target language or enable clipboard suggestions on open
Commands
|Command
|Description
|Translate
|Translate a word or text to your target language
|Translation History
|Browse saved translations
|View Flashcards
|Review saved words with spaced repetition
Supported Languages
English, Ukrainian, Polish, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Dutch, Czech, Swedish, Japanese, Korean, Chinese, Turkish, Russian, Belarusian
Keyboard Shortcuts
|Shortcut
|Action
⌘ C
|Copy translation
⌘ 1 →
⌘ 5
|Pick a word sense and save it to history
⌘ ⇧ H
|Open History (from Translate)
⌘ ⇧ T
|Toggle source and target languages
⌘ D
|Delete entry (from History)
⌘ ⇧ D
|Clear all history
⌘ E
|Export history as JSON
⌘ ⇧ A
|Export word history for Anki
⌘ ⇧ Q
|Export word history for Quizlet
Stack
- Raycast API
- TypeScript + React
- Zod for runtime validation
- Gemini
gemini-2.5-flash-lite model
- npm
License
MIT