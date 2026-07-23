Capture and manage your Jovida Daily todos from Raycast — and let Raycast AI do it for you.
The extension talks to the Jovida backend directly, in-process — there is no CLI to install and no binary is spawned.
The pure client logic (HTTP client, device-flow auth, snapshot sync, and the domain conversion/recurrence helpers) is vendored from the official
@fluxvita/jovida-cli (MIT, © FluxVita) into
src/vendor/jovida/. It is vendored rather than installed at runtime so the extension is self-contained and reviewable.
The CLI's file-based storage and machine-id modules are intentionally not vendored. This extension supplies store-clean replacements backed by Raycast
LocalStorage: the auth token, sync version, and a random device id all live in
LocalStorage, so nothing is written to
~/.jovida or anywhere else on disk.
Auth uses Jovida's device flow. The first action that needs the backend opens a browser approval page; once approved, the token is stored in Raycast
LocalStorage and reused. The UI renders immediately and only triggers sign-in on the first authenticated call, then retries.
See
src/vendor/README.md for what is and isn't vendored.
npm install # install dependencies
npm run dev # load into Raycast (Raycast must be running)
npm run lint # ray lint
npm run fix-lint # ray lint --fix
npm run build # ray build
src/vendor/jovida/ is maintained by hand — after bumping the upstream
@fluxvita/jovida-cli version, re-copy the changed client modules into that
directory (the storage/machine-id replacements stay as they are).
This extension has no user preferences.