VPS Explorer

Browse, upload, download, and manage files on your VPS via Raycast!
Overview

VPS Explorer

Browse, upload, download, and manage files on your VPS server directly from Raycast.

Features

  • 📂 Browse Files - Navigate through your VPS directories with a familiar file browser interface
  • ⬇️ Download Files - Download files from VPS to your local Downloads folder
  • ⬆️ Upload Files - Upload files from your Mac to VPS
  • 📁 Create Directories - Create new folders on your VPS
  • ✏️ Rename Files - Rename files and directories
  • 🗑️ Delete Files - Remove files and directories
  • 🔍 Sort Files - Sort by name, size, date, or type

Setup

  1. Install the extension
  2. Open Raycast preferences for "VPS Explorer"
  3. Enter your VPS credentials:
    • Host: Your VPS IP address or hostname
    • Port: SSH port (default: 22)
    • Username: SSH username (default: root)
    • Password: SSH password

Usage

  • Press Cmd+Space and search for "Browse VPS Files"
  • Navigate directories by pressing Enter on folders
  • Press Cmd+U to upload files
  • Press Cmd+N to create new directory
  • Press Cmd+R to rename files
  • Press Cmd+Delete to delete files

Requirements

  • macOS (Raycast requirement)
  • SSH access to your VPS server
  • scp command available (comes with macOS)
Compatibility
  • macOS
Categories
SystemProductivityDeveloper Tools
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
