VPS Explorer
Browse, upload, download, and manage files on your VPS server directly from Raycast.
Features
- 📂 Browse Files - Navigate through your VPS directories with a familiar file browser interface
- ⬇️ Download Files - Download files from VPS to your local Downloads folder
- ⬆️ Upload Files - Upload files from your Mac to VPS
- 📁 Create Directories - Create new folders on your VPS
- ✏️ Rename Files - Rename files and directories
- 🗑️ Delete Files - Remove files and directories
- 🔍 Sort Files - Sort by name, size, date, or type
Setup
- Install the extension
- Open Raycast preferences for "VPS Explorer"
- Enter your VPS credentials:
- Host: Your VPS IP address or hostname
- Port: SSH port (default: 22)
- Username: SSH username (default: root)
- Password: SSH password
Usage
- Press
Cmd+Space and search for "Browse VPS Files"
- Navigate directories by pressing Enter on folders
- Press
Cmd+U to upload files
- Press
Cmd+N to create new directory
- Press
Cmd+R to rename files
- Press
Cmd+Delete to delete files
Requirements
- macOS (Raycast requirement)
- SSH access to your VPS server
-
scp command available (comes with macOS)