Heptabase
Connect to Heptabase via MCP to manage your knowledge base directly from Raycast.
Features
- Search Heptabase - Semantic search across cards, PDFs, journals, and highlights
- Search Whiteboards - Find whiteboards by keywords and browse their contents
- Append to Journal - Quickly add content to today's journal
- Save to Note Card - Create new cards in your knowledge base
- Get Journal Range - Retrieve journal entries within a date range
- Review Journals - Weekly/monthly review of journal entries for reflection
Setup
This extension uses OAuth to connect to your Heptabase account. On first use:
- Run any command
- You'll be redirected to Heptabase to authorize the extension
- Grant permission and you're ready to go
Optional: Space ID
To enable "Open in Heptabase" links, add your Space ID in extension preferences:
- Open Raycast Preferences → Extensions → Heptabase
- Enter your Space ID (found in the URL:
https://app.heptabase.com/{spaceId}/...)
Usage Tips
- Comma-separated search: Search multiple terms by separating with commas
- Filter by type: Use the dropdown to filter search results by card, journal, PDF, etc.
- PDF viewing: PDFs must be opened in Heptabase first to be parsed
Author
Created by ARui