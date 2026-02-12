Heptabase

Connect to Heptabase via MCP to manage your knowledge base directly from Raycast.

Features

Search Heptabase - Semantic search across cards, PDFs, journals, and highlights

- Semantic search across cards, PDFs, journals, and highlights Search Whiteboards - Find whiteboards by keywords and browse their contents

- Find whiteboards by keywords and browse their contents Append to Journal - Quickly add content to today's journal

- Quickly add content to today's journal Save to Note Card - Create new cards in your knowledge base

- Create new cards in your knowledge base Get Journal Range - Retrieve journal entries within a date range

- Retrieve journal entries within a date range Review Journals - Weekly/monthly review of journal entries for reflection

Setup

This extension uses OAuth to connect to your Heptabase account. On first use:

Run any command You'll be redirected to Heptabase to authorize the extension Grant permission and you're ready to go

Optional: Space ID

To enable "Open in Heptabase" links, add your Space ID in extension preferences:

Open Raycast Preferences → Extensions → Heptabase Enter your Space ID (found in the URL: https://app.heptabase.com/{spaceId}/... )

Usage Tips

Comma-separated search : Search multiple terms by separating with commas

: Search multiple terms by separating with commas Filter by type : Use the dropdown to filter search results by card, journal, PDF, etc.

: Use the dropdown to filter search results by card, journal, PDF, etc. PDF viewing: PDFs must be opened in Heptabase first to be parsed

Author

Created by ARui