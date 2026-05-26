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|Setting
|Description
|Default
|Remember Search History
|Locally stores your recent searches
|Off
|Use Clipboard Fallback
|Pre-fills search with clipboard text when nothing is typed
|Off
When history is enabled, on the history screen:
⌃X — Delete a single history item
⌃⇧X — Clear all history
Created by 55b.life with Claude.