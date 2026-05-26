Bilibili Search

Search Bilibili (哔哩哔哩) directly from Raycast with real-time autosuggestions — open results in your browser instantly.

Features

🔍 Autosuggestions — Powered by Bilibili's official suggestion API

— Powered by Bilibili's official suggestion API 🕐 Search history — Optionally remember recent searches locally

— Optionally remember recent searches locally 📋 Clipboard fallback — Optionally pre-fill search from clipboard content

— Optionally pre-fill search from clipboard content No API key required

Usage

Open Raycast, type Search Bilibili Start typing — suggestions appear automatically Press Enter to open the search results in your browser ⌘C to copy the search link instead

Preferences

Setting Description Default Remember Search History Locally stores your recent searches Off Use Clipboard Fallback Pre-fills search with clipboard text when nothing is typed Off

Managing History

When history is enabled, on the history screen:

⌃X — Delete a single history item

— Delete a single history item ⌃⇧X — Clear all history

Created by 55b.life with Claude.