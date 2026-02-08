Demo Flow

Demo Flow helps you deliver smoother live demos. Create an ordered snippet playlist for each demo, then paste the next step with a single shortcut, no tab switching, no searching, no re-typing.

Features

Create and manage demos and snippets

Paste next/previous snippet with a command

Menu bar preview of upcoming snippets

Import/export demos (JSON)

Commands

Manage Demo Snippets : manage demos and snippets

: manage demos and snippets Next Snippet : paste the next snippet

: paste the next snippet Previous Snippet : paste the previous snippet

: paste the previous snippet Menu Bar Demo Snippet : menu bar preview

: menu bar preview Import Demo Snippet : import JSON

Import format

{ "name" : "My Demo" , "snippets" : [ "npm install" , "npm run dev" ] }

Development

npm install npm run dev

Build/Lint