Demo Flow helps you deliver smoother live demos. Create an ordered snippet playlist for each demo, then paste the next step with a single shortcut, no tab switching, no searching, no re-typing.
Features
Commands
Manage Demo Snippets: manage demos and snippets
Next Snippet: paste the next snippet
Previous Snippet: paste the previous snippet
Menu Bar Demo Snippet: menu bar preview
Import Demo Snippet: import JSON
Import format
{"name":"My Demo","snippets":["npm install","npm run dev"]}
Development
npm install
npm run dev
Build/Lint
npm run build
npm run lint