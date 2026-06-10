Shopify Shop

Browse and search products from any public Shopify storefront directly in Raycast.

Setup

Open the extension preferences and enter your store URL (e.g. https://mystore.myshopify.com ). The default is a Shopify demo store so you can try the extension immediately without any configuration.

Commands

Browse Shop

A grid view of your store's products. Use the collection dropdown to filter by collection. Type in the search bar to search products live via the store's suggest API.

Actions:

⌘O — Open product detail

— Open product detail ⌘C — Copy product handle

Search Store

Full-text search across products, pages, collections, and articles.

Limitations

This extension uses Shopify's AJAX API rather than the Storefront API. Most endpoints are officially documented; two are unofficial theme endpoints:

Endpoint Documented /products/<handle>.json ✅ AJAX API /products/<handle>.js ✅ AJAX API (returns cent-integer prices) /collections/<handle>/products.json ✅ AJAX API /search/suggest.json ✅ Predictive Search API /recommendations/products.json ✅ Product Recommendations API /collections.json ⚠️ unofficial — works on most stores, not guaranteed /meta.json ⚠️ unofficial — used for store currency/locale

All endpoints require no API key and are available on any public Shopify storefront. If you see loading errors, the store may not be a public Shopify storefront, or a theme may have overridden one of the unofficial endpoints.

The extension cannot access private or password-protected stores.