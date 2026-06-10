Browse and search products from any public Shopify storefront directly in Raycast.
Open the extension preferences and enter your store URL (e.g.
https://mystore.myshopify.com). The default is a Shopify demo store so you can try the extension immediately without any configuration.
A grid view of your store's products. Use the collection dropdown to filter by collection. Type in the search bar to search products live via the store's suggest API.
Actions:
⌘O — Open product detail
⌘C — Copy product handle
Full-text search across products, pages, collections, and articles.
This extension uses Shopify's AJAX API rather than the Storefront API. Most endpoints are officially documented; two are unofficial theme endpoints:
|Endpoint
|Documented
/products/<handle>.json
|✅ AJAX API
/products/<handle>.js
|✅ AJAX API (returns cent-integer prices)
/collections/<handle>/products.json
|✅ AJAX API
/search/suggest.json
|✅ Predictive Search API
/recommendations/products.json
|✅ Product Recommendations API
/collections.json
|⚠️ unofficial — works on most stores, not guaranteed
/meta.json
|⚠️ unofficial — used for store currency/locale
All endpoints require no API key and are available on any public Shopify storefront. If you see loading errors, the store may not be a public Shopify storefront, or a theme may have overridden one of the unofficial endpoints.
The extension cannot access private or password-protected stores.