paste.rs
Create quick anonymous paste.rs links from your clipboard or typed text
Create quick anonymous paste.rs links from your clipboard or typed text.
paste.rs is intentionally minimal: anonymous, no API key, no account. This extension keeps that spirit — upload text, get a URL back on your clipboard.
Commands
- Create Paste — Open a form, type or paste content, submit, and the paste URL is copied to your clipboard.
- Paste Clipboard — Upload whatever text is on your clipboard and copy the resulting URL.
- Recent Pastes — Browse pastes you created with Raycast. Copy the URL or the original content back, open the paste in your browser, delete a paste on paste.rs, or just remove it from your local history.
Notes
- Pastes are anonymous and public. Don't paste secrets.
- paste.rs enforces a maximum upload size. If your content exceeds it, only part is stored and you'll be warned that the paste was partially uploaded (
206 Partial Content).
- Recent Pastes history is stored locally on your machine (the last 50 pastes). paste.rs has no listing endpoint, so the history only reflects pastes made through Raycast.
- Delete Paste issues a
DELETE to paste.rs and removes the entry from history. Clear History only clears the local list and leaves the pastes on paste.rs.