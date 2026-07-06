



paste.rs Create quick anonymous paste.rs links from your clipboard or typed text





Create quick anonymous paste.rs links from your clipboard or typed text.

paste.rs is intentionally minimal: anonymous, no API key, no account. This extension keeps that spirit — upload text, get a URL back on your clipboard.

Commands

Create Paste — Open a form, type or paste content, submit, and the paste URL is copied to your clipboard.

— Open a form, type or paste content, submit, and the paste URL is copied to your clipboard. Paste Clipboard — Upload whatever text is on your clipboard and copy the resulting URL.

— Upload whatever text is on your clipboard and copy the resulting URL. Recent Pastes — Browse pastes you created with Raycast. Copy the URL or the original content back, open the paste in your browser, delete a paste on paste.rs, or just remove it from your local history.

Notes