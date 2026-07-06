Search and inspect integration surfaces from integrations.sh
Search and inspect integration surfaces from integrations.sh — a registry of MCP, REST/OpenAPI, GraphQL, and CLI integrations mapped to their credentials and setup instructions.
No authentication required.
Search the catalog by domain, service, or integration type. Filter results by surface kind (MCP, OpenAPI, GraphQL, CLI) and:
Pass a domain (e.g.
stripe.com) to jump straight into a detail view of its surfaces, auth status, and credential setup guides. From there you can also run a fresh discovery pass.
Use
@integrations-sh in Raycast AI Chat or open the "Ask Integrations.sh" item from root search to ask natural-language questions about integration surfaces.
The AI extension can:
All data comes from the public
integrations.sh API:
GET /api/search — catalog search
GET /api/{domain}/surface — stored/baseline surface document
GET /api/{domain}/discover — full discovery (rate-limited; used only for "Run Fresh Discovery")
flowchart TD
A[Search Integrations] --> B[integrations.sh /api/search]
A --> C[Surface Detail]
D[Inspect Domain] --> C
C --> E[GET /api/domain/surface]
C --> F[GET /api/domain/discover/stream]
G[AI Chat @integrations-sh] --> H[search-integration-surfaces tool]
G --> I[inspect-integration-domain tool]
H --> B
I --> E