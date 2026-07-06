integrations.sh





integrations.sh Search and inspect integration surfaces from integrations.sh





Search and inspect integration surfaces from integrations.sh — a registry of MCP, REST/OpenAPI, GraphQL, and CLI integrations mapped to their credentials and setup instructions.

No authentication required.

Commands

Search Integrations

Search the catalog by domain, service, or integration type. Filter results by surface kind (MCP, OpenAPI, GraphQL, CLI) and:

Inspect surfaces and credentials inside Raycast

Open the domain page on integrations.sh

Copy the domain, surface API URL, or domain page URL

Inspect Integration Domain

Pass a domain (e.g. stripe.com ) to jump straight into a detail view of its surfaces, auth status, and credential setup guides. From there you can also run a fresh discovery pass.

AI Extension

Use @integrations-sh in Raycast AI Chat or open the "Ask Integrations.sh" item from root search to ask natural-language questions about integration surfaces.

The AI extension can:

Search integrations.sh by domain, service, product, or surface kind

Inspect a specific domain's surfaces, auth status, and credential setup instructions

Return useful integrations.sh links for follow-up inspection

Data source

All data comes from the public integrations.sh API:

GET /api/search — catalog search

— catalog search GET /api/{domain}/surface — stored/baseline surface document

— stored/baseline surface document GET /api/{domain}/discover — full discovery (rate-limited; used only for "Run Fresh Discovery")