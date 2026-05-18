



defuddle Extract clean Markdown from web pages





Defuddle is a Raycast extension that turns web pages into readable Markdown and keeps a lightweight local history so you can quickly revisit, copy, or export previous results.

Highlights

Fast extraction from typed URLs, selected text, or clipboard URLs

Dedicated recent history command for browsing and managing saved results

Metadata toggle in detail view for a cleaner reading experience

Broken image filtering and inline SVG cleanup to avoid noisy output

One-click save to ~/Downloads for local Markdown files

Usage

Run Get Markdown. Paste a URL in the search bar. Press Return to extract and open the Markdown detail view.

From extracted pages or recent history you can:

View Markdown in Raycast

Copy Markdown to the clipboard

Save Markdown to ~/Downloads

Re-open the source URL

Remove individual history items or clear history

Commands

Command Purpose Typical Use Get Markdown Extract Markdown from a URL and open the detail view Quick one-off extraction from typed, selected, or clipboard URL Recent Markdown Browse and manage saved extraction history Reopen old results, copy, save, or clean up history

Keyboard Shortcuts (Core Actions)

Action macOS Windows Extract and View Markdown Cmd + E Ctrl + E Copy Markdown Cmd + C Ctrl + C Save Markdown to Downloads Cmd + S Ctrl + S Open Source in Browser Cmd + O Ctrl + O Toggle Details Sidebar Cmd + D Ctrl + D Remove from History Cmd + Backspace Ctrl + Backspace Clear History Cmd + Shift + Backspace Ctrl + Shift + Backspace

Roadmap

Status Item Notes Planned Add optional filename prompt before saving Allow custom export names and destination Planned Add pinned/favorite history items Keep important pages at the top Planned Add markdown post-processing presets Examples: trim frontmatter, normalize heading levels Planned Add retry + fallback extraction profile Improve reliability on heavy or script-heavy pages Exploring Add "open in editor" action Directly open saved Markdown in preferred editor

Development

npm install npm run dev

Quality checks: