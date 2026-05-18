Extract clean Markdown from web pages
Defuddle is a Raycast extension that turns web pages into readable Markdown and keeps a lightweight local history so you can quickly revisit, copy, or export previous results.
~/Downloads for local Markdown files
From extracted pages or recent history you can:
~/Downloads
|Command
|Purpose
|Typical Use
|Get Markdown
|Extract Markdown from a URL and open the detail view
|Quick one-off extraction from typed, selected, or clipboard URL
|Recent Markdown
|Browse and manage saved extraction history
|Reopen old results, copy, save, or clean up history
|Action
|macOS
|Windows
|Extract and View Markdown
Cmd + E
Ctrl + E
|Copy Markdown
Cmd + C
Ctrl + C
|Save Markdown to Downloads
Cmd + S
Ctrl + S
|Open Source in Browser
Cmd + O
Ctrl + O
|Toggle Details Sidebar
Cmd + D
Ctrl + D
|Remove from History
Cmd + Backspace
Ctrl + Backspace
|Clear History
Cmd + Shift + Backspace
Ctrl + Shift + Backspace
|Status
|Item
|Notes
|Planned
|Add optional filename prompt before saving
|Allow custom export names and destination
|Planned
|Add pinned/favorite history items
|Keep important pages at the top
|Planned
|Add markdown post-processing presets
|Examples: trim frontmatter, normalize heading levels
|Planned
|Add retry + fallback extraction profile
|Improve reliability on heavy or script-heavy pages
|Exploring
|Add "open in editor" action
|Directly open saved Markdown in preferred editor
npm install
npm run dev
Quality checks:
npm run lint
npm run build