Quick capture and browse your Stik notes from Raycast. Create, search, organize, and manage plain‑Markdown notes stored locally on your Mac.
Notes are saved as ordinary
.md files in your Stik folder (
~/Documents/Stik/ by default), so everything you capture here is fully compatible with the Stik app, iCloud Drive, Obsidian, git, or any text editor. Nothing is locked in a proprietary database.
From any note you can view it, open it in your editor, copy its contents, move it between folders, or delete it.
Set Notes Directory in the command preferences if your Stik notes live somewhere other than
~/Documents/Stik/ (for example an iCloud Drive path). The folder is created automatically if it doesn't exist.
Files are written in the same format as the Stik app —
YYYYMMDD-HHMMSS-slug-uuid.md, plain Markdown with the title as the first line (no frontmatter) — so notes captured in Raycast appear seamlessly in Stik and vice versa.