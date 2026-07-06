Stik

Quick capture and browse your Stik notes from Raycast. Create, search, organize, and manage plain‑Markdown notes stored locally on your Mac.

Notes are saved as ordinary .md files in your Stik folder ( ~/Documents/Stik/ by default), so everything you capture here is fully compatible with the Stik app, iCloud Drive, Obsidian, git, or any text editor. Nothing is locked in a proprietary database.

Commands

Quick Capture — Create a new note with a title, Markdown body, and optional folder, saved instantly to your Stik folder.

— Create a new note with a title, Markdown body, and optional folder, saved instantly to your Stik folder. Search Notes — Full‑text search across every note.

— Full‑text search across every note. Browse Notes — Browse all notes grouped by folder, with a folder filter.

— Browse all notes grouped by folder, with a folder filter. Open Recent — Jump to your 10 most recently modified notes.

From any note you can view it, open it in your editor, copy its contents, move it between folders, or delete it.

Setup

Set Notes Directory in the command preferences if your Stik notes live somewhere other than ~/Documents/Stik/ (for example an iCloud Drive path). The folder is created automatically if it doesn't exist.

How it works with Stik