Extension Icon

CLIPPyX

CLIPPyX provides an OS-wide image search that supports semantic search in both image content and text on images
Overview

CLIPPyX

This is the official Raycast Extension for CLIPPyX, a powerful system-wide image search and management tool that offers versatile search options to find images based on their content, text, and visual similarity. With its advanced features, you can effortlessly locate the desired images across your entire computer's disk(s), regardless of their location or file names.

Main Features

  • Search by Image Caption: Enter descriptive text or phrases, using CLIP, CLIPPyX will return all images related to that semantic meaning or caption.

  • Search by Textual Content in Images: Provide descriptive text or phrases, and using Optical Character Recognition (OCR) and text embedding model, CLIPPyX will return all images with text semantically similar to the provided text.

  • Search by Image Similarity: Provide an existing image as a reference, and CLIPPyX will find visually similar images using CLIP.

Tool Overview

overview

Installation

Refer to installation guide in CLIPPyX Repo.

