[!TIP] Need help? Join our Discord or email jesse@bentonow.com for personalized support.
The Bento API Raycast Extension provides a convenient interface to interact with the Bento directly from Raycast. It offers various commands for managing subscribers, viewing reports, and accessing utility features, making it quick and easy to perform Bento operations without leaving your workflow.
git clone https://github.com/bentonow/bento-raycast-plugin.git
cd bento-raycast-plugin
npm install
npm run build
Command: View Subscribers
Description: Displays a list of Bento subscribers.
Usage: Run the command to see all subscribers.
Command: Create Subscriber
Description: Create a new subscriber by entering their email address.
Usage: Run the command, enter the email address, and submit.
Command: View Broadcasts
Description: Shows a list of Bento broadcasts with their open rates.
Usage: Run the command to see all broadcasts.
Command: View Dashboard
Description: View charts for the configured reports.
Usage: Run the command to see the dashboard with charts for configured reports.
Command: Check Blacklist
Description: Check if a domain or IP is blacklisted.
Usage: Run the command, enter a domain or IP address, and submit.
We welcome contributions! Please see our contributing guidelines for details on how to submit pull requests, report issues, and suggest improvements.
The Bento API Raycast Extension is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.