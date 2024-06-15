Scira for Raycast

AI-powered search engine extension for Raycast that delivers truthful answers from the web and X.

Features

AI-Powered Answers : Get instant, accurate responses to your questions

: Get instant, accurate responses to your questions Source Filtering : Choose between web content or X (Twitter) for more targeted results

: Choose between web content or X (Twitter) for more targeted results Rich User Interface : Clean, easy-to-use interface with keyboard shortcuts

: Clean, easy-to-use interface with keyboard shortcuts Copy to Clipboard : Easily copy search results with a single keyboard shortcut

: Easily copy search results with a single keyboard shortcut Error Handling: User-friendly error messages and recovery options

Requirements

Raycast v1.54.0 or higher

Internet connection

Usage

Open Raycast and search for "Scira" Type your query in the search field Select a source filter (Web or X) Press Enter to search View your results and use keyboard shortcuts to: Refresh results (⌘R)

Start a new search (⌘N)

Copy results to clipboard (⌘C)

Keyboard Shortcuts

Action Shortcut Submit Search Enter Refresh Results ⌘R New Search ⌘N Copy Results ⌘C

Troubleshooting

If you encounter any issues:

Check your internet connection

Try refreshing the search results

Ensure you're using the latest version of the extension

Support

For support, please file an issue on the GitHub repository.