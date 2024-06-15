StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Scira

AI-powered search engine
AvatarZaid Mukaddam
123 Installs
Install Extension
Overview

Scira for Raycast

AI-powered search engine extension for Raycast that delivers truthful answers from the web and X.

Features

  • AI-Powered Answers: Get instant, accurate responses to your questions
  • Source Filtering: Choose between web content or X (Twitter) for more targeted results
  • Rich User Interface: Clean, easy-to-use interface with keyboard shortcuts
  • Copy to Clipboard: Easily copy search results with a single keyboard shortcut
  • Error Handling: User-friendly error messages and recovery options

Requirements

  • Raycast v1.54.0 or higher
  • Internet connection

Usage

  1. Open Raycast and search for "Scira"
  2. Type your query in the search field
  3. Select a source filter (Web or X)
  4. Press Enter to search
  5. View your results and use keyboard shortcuts to:
    • Refresh results (⌘R)
    • Start a new search (⌘N)
    • Copy results to clipboard (⌘C)

Keyboard Shortcuts

ActionShortcut
Submit SearchEnter
Refresh Results⌘R
New Search⌘N
Copy Results⌘C

Troubleshooting

If you encounter any issues:

  • Check your internet connection
  • Try refreshing the search results
  • Ensure you're using the latest version of the extension

Support

For support, please file an issue on the GitHub repository.

Contributors1
Avatarthomas
Categories
WebProductivityAI Extensions
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
Notion logo

Notion

The fastest way to search, create and update Notion pages.

System Monitor logo

System Monitor

Show information and usage related to CPU, memory, power and network

Speedtest logo

Speedtest

Test the performance and quality of your internet connection via speedtest.net

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPAPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Explore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.