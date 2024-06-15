Scira for Raycast
AI-powered search engine extension for Raycast that delivers truthful answers from the web and X.
Features
- AI-Powered Answers: Get instant, accurate responses to your questions
- Source Filtering: Choose between web content or X (Twitter) for more targeted results
- Rich User Interface: Clean, easy-to-use interface with keyboard shortcuts
- Copy to Clipboard: Easily copy search results with a single keyboard shortcut
- Error Handling: User-friendly error messages and recovery options
Requirements
- Raycast v1.54.0 or higher
- Internet connection
Usage
- Open Raycast and search for "Scira"
- Type your query in the search field
- Select a source filter (Web or X)
- Press Enter to search
- View your results and use keyboard shortcuts to:
- Refresh results (⌘R)
- Start a new search (⌘N)
- Copy results to clipboard (⌘C)
Keyboard Shortcuts
|Action
|Shortcut
|Submit Search
|Enter
|Refresh Results
|⌘R
|New Search
|⌘N
|Copy Results
|⌘C
Troubleshooting
If you encounter any issues:
- Check your internet connection
- Try refreshing the search results
- Ensure you're using the latest version of the extension
Support
For support, please file an issue on the GitHub repository.