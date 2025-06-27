StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Sequoia Window Tiling

Map macOS Sequoia tiling commands to Raycast actions with friendly shortcuts.
Overview

Sequoia Window Tiling

Map macOS 15+ Sequoia tiling commands to Raycast with intuitive keyboard shortcuts.

Features

  • One-key shortcuts for fill, center, halves, quarters and three-window layouts
  • Extra shortcuts for all Sequoia tiling actions—ideal for keyboards without an Fn key
  • Custom menu labels per command

Demo Demo

Screenshots

Static Demo

Requirements

  • macOS 15+ (Sequoia)

Setup

  1. Run any tiling command in Raycast.
  2. When prompted, open System Settings → Privacy & Security → Accessibility.
  3. Enable Raycast under Accessibility.

Recommended Shortcuts

ActionShortcutNotes
Fill⌃ ⌥ FExpand the window to fill the screen
Center⌃ ⌥ CCenter the window on the desktop
Left Half⌃ ⌥ ←Move the window to the left half
Right Half⌃ ⌥ →Move the window to the right half
Top Half⌃ ⌥ ↑Move the window to the top half
Bottom Half⌃ ⌥ ↓Move the window to the bottom half
Left & Quarters⌃ ⌥ ⇧ ←Left half and quarters tiling
Up & Quarters⌃ ⌥ ⇧ ↑Up half and quarters tiling
Bottom & Quarters⌃ ⌥ ⇧ ↓Bottom half and quarters tiling
Right & Quarters⌃ ⌥ ⇧ →Right half and quarters tiling
Restore Previous Size⌃ ⌥ RRevert to the window’s previous size
Left & Right⌃ ⇧ ←Active → left, next → right
Right & Left⌃ ⇧ →Active → right, next → left
Top & Bottom⌃ ⇧ ↑Active → top, next → bottom
Bottom & Top⌃ ⇧ ↓Active → bottom, next → top

Find a cascading windows shortcut for macOS here.

Contributing

Pull requests and issues are welcome!

License

MIT

