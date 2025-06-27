Map macOS 15+ Sequoia tiling commands to Raycast with intuitive keyboard shortcuts.
|Action
|Shortcut
|Notes
|Fill
|⌃ ⌥ F
|Expand the window to fill the screen
|Center
|⌃ ⌥ C
|Center the window on the desktop
|Left Half
|⌃ ⌥ ←
|Move the window to the left half
|Right Half
|⌃ ⌥ →
|Move the window to the right half
|Top Half
|⌃ ⌥ ↑
|Move the window to the top half
|Bottom Half
|⌃ ⌥ ↓
|Move the window to the bottom half
|Left & Quarters
|⌃ ⌥ ⇧ ←
|Left half and quarters tiling
|Up & Quarters
|⌃ ⌥ ⇧ ↑
|Up half and quarters tiling
|Bottom & Quarters
|⌃ ⌥ ⇧ ↓
|Bottom half and quarters tiling
|Right & Quarters
|⌃ ⌥ ⇧ →
|Right half and quarters tiling
|Restore Previous Size
|⌃ ⌥ R
|Revert to the window’s previous size
|Left & Right
|⌃ ⇧ ←
|Active → left, next → right
|Right & Left
|⌃ ⇧ →
|Active → right, next → left
|Top & Bottom
|⌃ ⇧ ↑
|Active → top, next → bottom
|Bottom & Top
|⌃ ⇧ ↓
|Active → bottom, next → top
Find a cascading windows shortcut for macOS here.
Pull requests and issues are welcome!
MIT