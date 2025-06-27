Fill ⌃ ⌥ F Expand the window to fill the screen

Center ⌃ ⌥ C Center the window on the desktop

Left Half ⌃ ⌥ ← Move the window to the left half

Right Half ⌃ ⌥ → Move the window to the right half

Top Half ⌃ ⌥ ↑ Move the window to the top half

Bottom Half ⌃ ⌥ ↓ Move the window to the bottom half

Left & Quarters ⌃ ⌥ ⇧ ← Left half and quarters tiling

Up & Quarters ⌃ ⌥ ⇧ ↑ Up half and quarters tiling

Bottom & Quarters ⌃ ⌥ ⇧ ↓ Bottom half and quarters tiling

Right & Quarters ⌃ ⌥ ⇧ → Right half and quarters tiling

Restore Previous Size ⌃ ⌥ R Revert to the window’s previous size

Left & Right ⌃ ⇧ ← Active → left, next → right

Right & Left ⌃ ⇧ → Active → right, next → left

Top & Bottom ⌃ ⇧ ↑ Active → top, next → bottom