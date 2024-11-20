StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

pCloud

Search your pCloud through API and use pCloud Drive to open files and folders in Finder
AvatarAlex Florenti
New
Install Extension
Overview

pCloud Raycast extension

This extension allows you to interact with your pCloud files. Search them through the pCloud APIs, open them directly in Finder using your pCloud Drive.

Since it needs to access pCloud APIs, you need to log into your account (via oAuth) to use this extension.

Also, you need to have pCloud Drive installed and configured to be able to open files. Please be sure to select the pCloud Drive folder as well in settings (it is preconfigured to pCloud Drive's default).

If using europe region, please check "Use Europe Region" in settings.

Categories
ApplicationsDataProductivity
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast NotesClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
AIProject ManagementDesign ToolsProductivityTranscriptTime ManagementTranslationWork From HomePomodoro TimerDeveloper Tools
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPAPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Explore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.