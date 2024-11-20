pCloud Raycast extension

This extension allows you to interact with your pCloud files. Search them through the pCloud APIs, open them directly in Finder using your pCloud Drive.

Since it needs to access pCloud APIs, you need to log into your account (via oAuth) to use this extension.

Also, you need to have pCloud Drive installed and configured to be able to open files. Please be sure to select the pCloud Drive folder as well in settings (it is preconfigured to pCloud Drive's default).

If using europe region, please check "Use Europe Region" in settings.