Extension Icon

Shutdown Timer

Schedule shutdowns and restarts on a timer
AvatarMadeer
New
Overview

Timed Controlled Shutdown for Raycast

A Raycast extension that allows users to schedule a controlled shutdown for their system, ensuring tasks can complete before powering down. I made this because I wanted to simplify scheduling shutdowns so that I didn't need to have an extra terminal window to manage it

Features

  • Set a custom timer for shutdown (minutes or hours)
  • View remaining time before shutdown
  • Works seamlessly within Raycast

Usage

  1. Schedule the shutdown using Schedule Shutdown

  2. Fill out the timer details <minute> minutes <second> seconds

  • You can use min or sec as well.
  • Set only minutes or set only seconds

  1. See remaining time using Remaining Time

  2. Cancel Shutdown using Stop Shutdown

Contributing

Pull requests are welcome! For major changes, please open an issue first to discuss potential modifications.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License. See the LICENSE file for details.

Enjoy a controlled and hassle-free shutdown experience with Raycast!

Categories
System
