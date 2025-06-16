A Raycast extension that allows users to schedule a controlled shutdown for their system, ensuring tasks can complete before powering down. I made this because I wanted to simplify scheduling shutdowns so that I didn't need to have an extra terminal window to manage it
Schedule the shutdown using Schedule Shutdown
Fill out the timer details
<minute> minutes <second> seconds
See remaining time using Remaining Time
Cancel Shutdown using Stop Shutdown
Pull requests are welcome! For major changes, please open an issue first to discuss potential modifications.
This project is licensed under the MIT License. See the LICENSE file for details.
Enjoy a controlled and hassle-free shutdown experience with Raycast!