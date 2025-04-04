StoreProAITeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Toggle macOS Handoff feature on/off
Overview

Handoff Toggle

Toggle macOS Handoff feature directly from Raycast. Quickly enable or disable Handoff functionality and check its current status.

Features

  • Toggle Handoff on/off with a single command
  • Check current Handoff status
  • Instant visual feedback
  • No configuration required

Commands

Toggle Handoff

Toggles the Handoff feature between enabled and disabled states.

Check Handoff Status

Displays whether Handoff is currently enabled or disabled.

Installation

  1. Install Raycast
  2. Search for "Handoff Toggle" in Raycast Store
  3. Click Install

Requirements

  • macOS 10.15 or later
  • Raycast

How It Works

The extension manages the Handoff feature by modifying the system preference:

~/Library/Preferences/com.apple.coreservices.useractivityd.plist

Troubleshooting

If commands aren't working:

  1. Ensure Raycast has Full Disk Access (System Settings → Privacy & Security → Full Disk Access)
  2. Try restarting Raycast
System
