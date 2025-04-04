Handoff Toggle
Toggle macOS Handoff feature directly from Raycast. Quickly enable or disable Handoff functionality and check its current status.
Features
- Toggle Handoff on/off with a single command
- Check current Handoff status
- Instant visual feedback
- No configuration required
Commands
Toggle Handoff
Toggles the Handoff feature between enabled and disabled states.
Check Handoff Status
Displays whether Handoff is currently enabled or disabled.
Installation
- Install Raycast
- Search for "Handoff Toggle" in Raycast Store
- Click Install
Requirements
- macOS 10.15 or later
- Raycast
How It Works
The extension manages the Handoff feature by modifying the system preference:
~/Library/Preferences/com.apple.coreservices.useractivityd.plist
Troubleshooting
If commands aren't working:
- Ensure Raycast has Full Disk Access (System Settings → Privacy & Security → Full Disk Access)
- Try restarting Raycast