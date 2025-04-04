Handoff Toggle

Toggle macOS Handoff feature directly from Raycast. Quickly enable or disable Handoff functionality and check its current status.

Features

Toggle Handoff on/off with a single command

Check current Handoff status

Instant visual feedback

No configuration required

Commands

Toggle Handoff

Toggles the Handoff feature between enabled and disabled states.

Check Handoff Status

Displays whether Handoff is currently enabled or disabled.

Installation

Install Raycast Search for "Handoff Toggle" in Raycast Store Click Install

Requirements

macOS 10.15 or later

Raycast

How It Works

The extension manages the Handoff feature by modifying the system preference:

~/Library/Preferences/com.apple.coreservices.useractivityd.plist

Troubleshooting

If commands aren't working: