Windsurf Extension for Raycast

A Raycast extension that provides quick access to Windsurf IDE functionality.

Features

🚀 Open with Windsurf

Quickly open any file or folder in Windsurf IDE

Supports path expansion (use ~ for home directory)

Automatically saves opened folders to recent projects

📁 Windsurf Projects

View all folders previously opened with Windsurf

Quick access to recent projects with timestamps

Add Project - Manually add folders to your projects list

Remove projects from the list

Show in Finder or copy path to clipboard

Smart icons based on file types

Note: Only folders can be added as projects (files are not supported)

Commands

Open with Windsurf - Open a specific file or folder in Windsurf Windsurf Projects - Browse and manage your recent Windsurf projects

Requirements

Windsurf IDE must be installed on your system

The extension will check for Windsurf installation and show a message if not found

Installation

Install the extension from the Raycast Store.

Usage

Opening Files/Folders

Use the "Open with Windsurf" command Enter the path to your file or folder Press Enter to open in Windsurf Opened folders will be automatically added to your recent projects

Managing Projects

Use the "Windsurf Projects" command Browse your recent projects Press Enter to open a project in Windsurf Use keyboard shortcuts for additional actions: Cmd+N - Add Project (manually select a folder)

Cmd+F - Show in Finder

Cmd+C - Copy path to clipboard

Cmd+R - Remove from list

Adding Projects Manually

In the "Windsurf Projects" command, press Cmd+N or use the action panel The extension will first try to use any folder selected in Finder If no Finder selection, it will open a folder picker dialog Select a folder to add it to your projects list Note: Only folders can be added as projects

License

MIT