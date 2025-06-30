Windsurf Extension for Raycast
A Raycast extension that provides quick access to Windsurf IDE functionality.
Features
🚀 Open with Windsurf
- Quickly open any file or folder in Windsurf IDE
- Supports path expansion (use
~ for home directory)
- Automatically saves opened folders to recent projects
📁 Windsurf Projects
- View all folders previously opened with Windsurf
- Quick access to recent projects with timestamps
- Add Project - Manually add folders to your projects list
- Remove projects from the list
- Show in Finder or copy path to clipboard
- Smart icons based on file types
- Note: Only folders can be added as projects (files are not supported)
Commands
- Open with Windsurf - Open a specific file or folder in Windsurf
- Windsurf Projects - Browse and manage your recent Windsurf projects
Requirements
- Windsurf IDE must be installed on your system
- The extension will check for Windsurf installation and show a message if not found
Installation
Install the extension from the Raycast Store.
Usage
Opening Files/Folders
- Use the "Open with Windsurf" command
- Enter the path to your file or folder
- Press Enter to open in Windsurf
- Opened folders will be automatically added to your recent projects
Managing Projects
- Use the "Windsurf Projects" command
- Browse your recent projects
- Press Enter to open a project in Windsurf
- Use keyboard shortcuts for additional actions:
-
Cmd+N - Add Project (manually select a folder)
-
Cmd+F - Show in Finder
-
Cmd+C - Copy path to clipboard
-
Cmd+R - Remove from list
Adding Projects Manually
- In the "Windsurf Projects" command, press
Cmd+N or use the action panel
- The extension will first try to use any folder selected in Finder
- If no Finder selection, it will open a folder picker dialog
- Select a folder to add it to your projects list
- Note: Only folders can be added as projects
License
MIT