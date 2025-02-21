Git Assistant

A Raycast extension that enhances your Git workflow with AI-powered features and convenient tools.

Features

🔍 Search Git Repositories

Search and navigate through your Git repositories quickly

View repository status and recent changes

🤖 AI-Powered Commit Messages

Analyze your changes and generate meaningful conventional commit messages

Support for both staged and unstaged changes

Follows the Conventional Commits specification

Options to include/exclude scope and description

🛠️ Git Operations

Create commits with AI-suggested messages

Stage all changes or work with already staged changes

Execute custom git commands with repository context

Tools

The extension includes several specialized tools:

get-current-directory : Detects the current working directory and Git repository status

: Detects the current working directory and Git repository status get-git-changes : Retrieves detailed information about repository changes (staged, unstaged, and untracked)

: Retrieves detailed information about repository changes (staged, unstaged, and untracked) commit-changes : Creates Git commits with proper confirmation

: Creates Git commits with proper confirmation run-git-command : Executes Git commands in the repository context

Usage

Search Repositories Use the "Search Git Repositories" command to find and navigate your repositories Create AI-Powered Commits Stage your changes using Git

Use the extension to analyze changes and generate a commit message

Review and confirm the commit Custom Git Commands Execute any Git command directly through the extension

Maintains proper repository context

Contributing

Feel free to open issues or submit pull requests to improve the extension.