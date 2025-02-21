StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Git Assistant

Streamline your git workflow with AI-powered conventional commits and repository management.
AvatarMert Can Demir
Overview

Git Assistant

A Raycast extension that enhances your Git workflow with AI-powered features and convenient tools.

Features

🔍 Search Git Repositories

  • Search and navigate through your Git repositories quickly
  • View repository status and recent changes

🤖 AI-Powered Commit Messages

  • Analyze your changes and generate meaningful conventional commit messages
  • Support for both staged and unstaged changes
  • Follows the Conventional Commits specification
  • Options to include/exclude scope and description

🛠️ Git Operations

  • Create commits with AI-suggested messages
  • Stage all changes or work with already staged changes
  • Execute custom git commands with repository context

Tools

The extension includes several specialized tools:

  • get-current-directory: Detects the current working directory and Git repository status
  • get-git-changes: Retrieves detailed information about repository changes (staged, unstaged, and untracked)
  • commit-changes: Creates Git commits with proper confirmation
  • run-git-command: Executes Git commands in the repository context

Usage

  1. Search Repositories

    • Use the "Search Git Repositories" command to find and navigate your repositories

  2. Create AI-Powered Commits

    • Stage your changes using Git
    • Use the extension to analyze changes and generate a commit message
    • Review and confirm the commit

  3. Custom Git Commands

    • Execute any Git command directly through the extension
    • Maintains proper repository context

Contributing

Feel free to open issues or submit pull requests to improve the extension.

