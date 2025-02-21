Git Assistant
A Raycast extension that enhances your Git workflow with AI-powered features and convenient tools.
Features
🔍 Search Git Repositories
- Search and navigate through your Git repositories quickly
- View repository status and recent changes
🤖 AI-Powered Commit Messages
- Analyze your changes and generate meaningful conventional commit messages
- Support for both staged and unstaged changes
- Follows the Conventional Commits specification
- Options to include/exclude scope and description
🛠️ Git Operations
- Create commits with AI-suggested messages
- Stage all changes or work with already staged changes
- Execute custom git commands with repository context
Tools
The extension includes several specialized tools:
-
get-current-directory: Detects the current working directory and Git repository status
-
get-git-changes: Retrieves detailed information about repository changes (staged, unstaged, and untracked)
-
commit-changes: Creates Git commits with proper confirmation
-
run-git-command: Executes Git commands in the repository context
Usage
-
Search Repositories
- Use the "Search Git Repositories" command to find and navigate your repositories
-
Create AI-Powered Commits
- Stage your changes using Git
- Use the extension to analyze changes and generate a commit message
- Review and confirm the commit
-
Custom Git Commands
- Execute any Git command directly through the extension
- Maintains proper repository context
Contributing
Feel free to open issues or submit pull requests to improve the extension.