Introducing the Solana Wallet Generator, a powerful Raycast extension designed for developers and cryptocurrency enthusiasts seeking to efficiently create multiple Solana wallets. This tool streamlines the wallet generation process, allowing users to produce thousands of wallets swiftly and securely.
@solana/web3.js for wallet generation
bs58 encoding for private keys
Always store your private keys securely and never share them with anyone. This tool is intended for development and testing purposes.
Feel free to open issues or submit pull requests if you have suggestions for improvements or bug fixes.
Here are some planned improvements for future releases:
