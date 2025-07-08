Percentage Calculator
A comprehensive percentage calculator for Raycast that provides a Full Statistics view with colorful card-based results. Enter any two values and get a complete breakdown of all possible percentage calculations in one go!
What You Get
When you enter two values (e.g., 100 and 150), the extension instantly calculates:
- Basic Percentages: 100% of 150 = 150, and 150% of 100 = 150
- Percentage Ratios: 100 is 66.67% of 150, and 150 is 150% of 100
- Percentage Difference: 40% difference between the two values
- Percentage Changes: 50% increase from 100→150, and 33.33% decrease from 150→100
Features
- 🎨 Beautiful Card Design: Results displayed as colorful, easy-to-read cards
- 📊 Complete Analysis: Get 7 different calculations from just 2 input values
- 📋 Smart Copy Options: Copy individual results or all calculations at once
- ⚡ Instant Results: No need to select calculation types - get everything automatically
- 🔄 Interactive Interface: Easy navigation between input and results
Installation
From Raycast Store (Recommended)
- Install Raycast: Download from raycast.com
- Open Raycast Store:
- Launch Raycast (⌘ + Space)
- Type "Store" or click the Store tab
- Search for Extension:
- Search for "Percentage Calculator"
- Click "Install" on the extension
- Start Using:
- Type "Percentage Calculator" or "perc" in Raycast
- Enter your two values and get instant results!