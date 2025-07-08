Percentage Calculator

A comprehensive percentage calculator for Raycast that provides a Full Statistics view with colorful card-based results. Enter any two values and get a complete breakdown of all possible percentage calculations in one go!

What You Get

When you enter two values (e.g., 100 and 150), the extension instantly calculates:

Basic Percentages : 100% of 150 = 150, and 150% of 100 = 150

: 100% of 150 = 150, and 150% of 100 = 150 Percentage Ratios : 100 is 66.67% of 150, and 150 is 150% of 100

: 100 is 66.67% of 150, and 150 is 150% of 100 Percentage Difference : 40% difference between the two values

: 40% difference between the two values Percentage Changes: 50% increase from 100→150, and 33.33% decrease from 150→100

Features

🎨 Beautiful Card Design : Results displayed as colorful, easy-to-read cards

: Results displayed as colorful, easy-to-read cards 📊 Complete Analysis : Get 7 different calculations from just 2 input values

: Get 7 different calculations from just 2 input values 📋 Smart Copy Options : Copy individual results or all calculations at once

: Copy individual results or all calculations at once ⚡ Instant Results : No need to select calculation types - get everything automatically

: No need to select calculation types - get everything automatically 🔄 Interactive Interface: Easy navigation between input and results

Installation

From Raycast Store (Recommended)