StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Percentage Calculator

Calculate percentages, percentage differences, and percentage changes with detailed breakdowns
Avatartheapache64
New
Install Extension
Overview

Percentage Calculator

A comprehensive percentage calculator for Raycast that provides a Full Statistics view with colorful card-based results. Enter any two values and get a complete breakdown of all possible percentage calculations in one go!

What You Get

When you enter two values (e.g., 100 and 150), the extension instantly calculates:

  • Basic Percentages: 100% of 150 = 150, and 150% of 100 = 150
  • Percentage Ratios: 100 is 66.67% of 150, and 150 is 150% of 100
  • Percentage Difference: 40% difference between the two values
  • Percentage Changes: 50% increase from 100→150, and 33.33% decrease from 150→100

Features

  • 🎨 Beautiful Card Design: Results displayed as colorful, easy-to-read cards
  • 📊 Complete Analysis: Get 7 different calculations from just 2 input values
  • 📋 Smart Copy Options: Copy individual results or all calculations at once
  • Instant Results: No need to select calculation types - get everything automatically
  • 🔄 Interactive Interface: Easy navigation between input and results

Installation

From Raycast Store (Recommended)

  1. Install Raycast: Download from raycast.com
  2. Open Raycast Store:
    • Launch Raycast (⌘ + Space)
    • Type "Store" or click the Store tab
  3. Search for Extension:
    • Search for "Percentage Calculator"
    • Click "Install" on the extension
  4. Start Using:
    • Type "Percentage Calculator" or "perc" in Raycast
    • Enter your two values and get instant results!
Categories
Developer Tools
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
Installed Extensions logo

Installed Extensions

List your current installed Raycast extensions

Set Audio Device logo

Set Audio Device

Switch the active audio device of your mac.

Summarize YouTube Videos with AI logo

Summarize YouTube Videos with AI

Summarize any YouTube Video with AI. Choose between Raycast, OpenAI or Anthropic. You have to either be a Raycast Pro Member or have an OpenAI/Anthropic API Key.

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersiOSWindowsAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPAPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Try Raycast AIExplore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.