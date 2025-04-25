Window Sizer
Resize application windows to pixel-perfect presets.
Features
This extension uses AppleScript to interact with windows, providing the following features:
- Quickly resize windows to predefined sizes
- Create and save custom window sizes
- Apply common window sizes with a single click
- Restore previous window size
Usage
Search for the following command in Raycast:
-
Window Sizer or
Resize Window - Open the window size selector
Predefined Sizes
The application comes with several common screen sizes:
- 2560×1600
- 1920×1200
- 1920×1080
- 1600×960
- 1440×880
- 1280×720
- 960×640
- 800×600
Notes
- Make sure to authorize Raycast to control application windows using AppleScript
- Some applications may restrict window resizing