StoreProAITeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Window Sizer

Resize application windows to pixel-perfect presets.
Avatarthe3ash
New
Install Extension
Overview
window-sizer
 

Window Sizer

Resize application windows to pixel-perfect presets.

Features

This extension uses AppleScript to interact with windows, providing the following features:

  • Quickly resize windows to predefined sizes
  • Create and save custom window sizes
  • Apply common window sizes with a single click
  • Restore previous window size

Usage

Search for the following command in Raycast:

  • Window Sizer or Resize Window - Open the window size selector

Predefined Sizes

The application comes with several common screen sizes:

  • 2560×1600
  • 1920×1200
  • 1920×1080
  • 1600×960
  • 1440×880
  • 1280×720
  • 960×640
  • 800×600

Notes

  • Make sure to authorize Raycast to control application windows using AppleScript
  • Some applications may restrict window resizing
Categories
ApplicationsProductivity
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
Apple Reminders logo

Apple Reminders

Manage Apple Reminders.

Spotify Player logo

Spotify Player

Spotify's most common features, now at your fingertips. Search for music and podcasts, browse your library, and control the playback. Glance at what's currently playing directly from the menu bar.

CleanShot X logo

CleanShot X

Capture and record your screen!

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPAPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Explore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.