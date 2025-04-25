Window Sizer

Resize application windows to pixel-perfect presets.

Features

This extension uses AppleScript to interact with windows, providing the following features:

Quickly resize windows to predefined sizes

Create and save custom window sizes

Apply common window sizes with a single click

Restore previous window size

Usage

Search for the following command in Raycast:

Window Sizer or Resize Window - Open the window size selector

Predefined Sizes

The application comes with several common screen sizes:

2560×1600

1920×1200

1920×1080

1600×960

1440×880

1280×720

960×640

800×600

Notes