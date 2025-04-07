Surge Outbound Mode Switcher

A Raycast extension for quickly switching Surge's outbound mode without using HTTP API.

Features

This extension uses AppleScript to communicate with Surge, providing the following features:

Instant switch to Direct mode

Instant switch to Global Proxy mode

Instant switch to Rule-based Proxy mode

Usage

Search for the following commands in Raycast:

Set to Direct

Set to Global

Set to Rule-based

Set Outbound Mode

Requirements

MacOS

Surge installed and running

Notes