Surge Outbound Mode Switcher
A Raycast extension for quickly switching Surge's outbound mode without using HTTP API.
Features
This extension uses AppleScript to communicate with Surge, providing the following features:
- Instant switch to Direct mode
- Instant switch to Global Proxy mode
- Instant switch to Rule-based Proxy mode
Usage
Search for the following commands in Raycast:
-
Set to Direct
-
Set to Global
-
Set to Rule-based
-
Set Outbound Mode
Requirements
- MacOS
- Surge installed and running
Notes
- Make sure to authorize Raycast to control Surge application using AppleScript.
- Make sure manually activate the Surge menu once after launch.