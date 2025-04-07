StoreProAITeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Surge Outbound Switcher

Instantly switch Surge's outbound mode without using HTTP API
Avatarthe3ash
New
Overview
surge-outbound-switcher
 

Surge Outbound Mode Switcher

A Raycast extension for quickly switching Surge's outbound mode without using HTTP API.

Features

This extension uses AppleScript to communicate with Surge, providing the following features:

  • Instant switch to Direct mode
  • Instant switch to Global Proxy mode
  • Instant switch to Rule-based Proxy mode

Usage

Search for the following commands in Raycast:

  • Set to Direct
  • Set to Global
  • Set to Rule-based
  • Set Outbound Mode

Requirements

  • MacOS
  • Surge installed and running

Notes

  • Make sure to authorize Raycast to control Surge application using AppleScript.
  • Make sure manually activate the Surge menu once after launch.
