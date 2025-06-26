StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Extension Icon

Regex Batch Renamer

Create and manage multiple regex-based file/folder renaming jobs with batch processing
AvatarTarık Kavaz
New
Install Extension
Overview

Regex Batch Renamer - Raycast Extension

A powerful Raycast extension that allows you to create and manage multiple regex-based file and folder renaming jobs with batch processing capabilities.

Features

  • 🔧 Multiple Rename Jobs: Create, edit, and manage multiple regex-based renaming jobs
  • 📁 Batch Processing: Rename multiple files and folders at once
  • 🎯 Regex Rules: Use powerful regular expressions with capture groups and flags
  • 👁️ Preview Changes: See what changes will be made before applying them
  • 📋 Execution History: Track and review past rename operations
  • 🎬 Predefined Jobs: Includes useful presets like Slugify, and file cleanup
  • Finder Integration: Works seamlessly with selected files in Finder
  • 🔄 Conflict Resolution: Automatically handles filename conflicts

Commands

1. Manage Rename Jobs

  • Create new regex-based renaming jobs
  • Edit existing jobs with multiple rules
  • View detailed job information
  • Duplicate and delete jobs
  • Browse predefined job templates

2. Run Rename Job

  • Select files/folders in Finder
  • Choose a job to execute
  • Preview changes before applying
  • View execution results and history

3. Create New Rename Job

  • Quick access to create a new renaming job
  • Add multiple regex rules with find/replace patterns
  • Set regex flags (g, i, m, etc.)
  • Add descriptions for each rule

Predefined Jobs

Slugify Filenames

Converts filenames to URL-friendly slugs:

  • Converts to lowercase
  • Replaces spaces with hyphens
  • Removes special characters
  • Normalizes multiple hyphens

Example: My Important Document!.pdfmy-important-document.pdf

Clean Filenames

Removes common unwanted elements:

  • Version numbers (v1.0, 2.1.3)
  • Copy suffixes ((copy), (copy 1))
  • Download numbers ((1), (2))
  • Normalizes underscores and spaces

Example: document_v2.1 (copy 3).pdfdocument.pdf

Usage

Creating a Custom Job

  1. Open "Manage Rename Jobs"
  2. Press Cmd+N or select "Create New Job"
  3. Enter job details:
    • Name: Give your job a descriptive name
    • Description: Optional description of what the job does
  4. Add regex rules:
    • Find Pattern: Enter a regular expression
    • Replace With: Enter replacement text (use $1, $2 for capture groups)
    • Flags: Set regex flags (g=global, i=case-insensitive, m=multiline)
    • Description: Describe what this rule does
  5. Add multiple rules using Cmd+Plus
  6. Save the job

Running a Job

  1. Select files/folders in Finder
  2. Open "Run Rename Job"
  3. Choose a job from the list
  4. Preview changes (Cmd+P) to see what will happen
  5. Run the job to apply changes
  6. View results and copy the change log to clipboard

Regex Examples

Basic Patterns

  • \. - Matches literal dot
  • \s+ - Matches one or more whitespace characters
  • [0-9]{4} - Matches exactly 4 digits
  • (.+) - Captures one or more characters
  • ^The (.+)$ - Matches lines starting with "The "

Replacement Patterns

  • $1 - First capture group
  • $2 - Second capture group
  • Empty field - Removes the matched text

Common Flags

  • g - Global (replace all occurrences)
  • i - Case-insensitive
  • m - Multiline mode

Tips

  • Test regex patterns on smaller batches first
  • Use preview to verify changes before applying
  • Backup important files before bulk operations
  • Start simple and add complexity gradually
  • Use capture groups ($1, $2) to preserve parts of filenames

Safety Features

  • Conflict resolution: Automatically adds suffixes for duplicate names
  • Validation: Validates regex patterns before saving
  • Preview mode: See changes before applying them
  • Execution history: Track what was changed and when
  • Error handling: Graceful handling of permission issues and invalid patterns

Examples

Remove Version Numbers

  • Find: \s*v?\d+\.\d+(\.\d+)?\s*
  • Replace:
  • Description: Remove version numbers like v1.0, 2.1.3

Extract Year from Filename

  • Find: .*([0-9]{4}).*
  • Replace: ($1)
  • Description: Keep only the 4-digit year

Convert Camel Case to Kebab Case

  • Find: ([a-z])([A-Z])
  • Replace: $1-$2
  • Flags: g
  • Description: Convert camelCase to kebab-case

Development

Building

npm run build

Development Mode

npm run dev

Linting

npm run lint
npm run fix-lint

Technical Details

  • Framework: Raycast API
  • Language: TypeScript + React
  • Storage: Local Storage for jobs and execution history
  • File Operations: Node.js fs.promises
  • Regex Engine: JavaScript RegExp

Changelog

v1.0.0 - {PR_MERGE_DATE}

  • Initial release
  • Multiple regex jobs support
  • Predefined job templates
  • Batch file processing
  • Preview functionality
  • Execution history
  • Finder integration
