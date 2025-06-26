Regex Batch Renamer - Raycast Extension
A powerful Raycast extension that allows you to create and manage multiple regex-based file and folder renaming jobs with batch processing capabilities.
Features
- 🔧 Multiple Rename Jobs: Create, edit, and manage multiple regex-based renaming jobs
- 📁 Batch Processing: Rename multiple files and folders at once
- 🎯 Regex Rules: Use powerful regular expressions with capture groups and flags
- 👁️ Preview Changes: See what changes will be made before applying them
- 📋 Execution History: Track and review past rename operations
- 🎬 Predefined Jobs: Includes useful presets like Slugify, and file cleanup
- ⚡ Finder Integration: Works seamlessly with selected files in Finder
- 🔄 Conflict Resolution: Automatically handles filename conflicts
Commands
1. Manage Rename Jobs
- Create new regex-based renaming jobs
- Edit existing jobs with multiple rules
- View detailed job information
- Duplicate and delete jobs
- Browse predefined job templates
2. Run Rename Job
- Select files/folders in Finder
- Choose a job to execute
- Preview changes before applying
- View execution results and history
3. Create New Rename Job
- Quick access to create a new renaming job
- Add multiple regex rules with find/replace patterns
- Set regex flags (g, i, m, etc.)
- Add descriptions for each rule
Predefined Jobs
Slugify Filenames
Converts filenames to URL-friendly slugs:
- Converts to lowercase
- Replaces spaces with hyphens
- Removes special characters
- Normalizes multiple hyphens
Example:
My Important Document!.pdf →
my-important-document.pdf
Clean Filenames
Removes common unwanted elements:
- Version numbers (v1.0, 2.1.3)
- Copy suffixes ((copy), (copy 1))
- Download numbers ((1), (2))
- Normalizes underscores and spaces
Example:
document_v2.1 (copy 3).pdf →
document.pdf
Usage
Creating a Custom Job
- Open "Manage Rename Jobs"
- Press Cmd+N or select "Create New Job"
- Enter job details:
- Name: Give your job a descriptive name
- Description: Optional description of what the job does
- Add regex rules:
- Find Pattern: Enter a regular expression
- Replace With: Enter replacement text (use $1, $2 for capture groups)
- Flags: Set regex flags (g=global, i=case-insensitive, m=multiline)
- Description: Describe what this rule does
- Add multiple rules using Cmd+Plus
- Save the job
Running a Job
- Select files/folders in Finder
- Open "Run Rename Job"
- Choose a job from the list
- Preview changes (Cmd+P) to see what will happen
- Run the job to apply changes
- View results and copy the change log to clipboard
Regex Examples
Basic Patterns
-
\. - Matches literal dot
-
\s+ - Matches one or more whitespace characters
-
[0-9]{4} - Matches exactly 4 digits
-
(.+) - Captures one or more characters
-
^The (.+)$ - Matches lines starting with "The "
Replacement Patterns
-
$1 - First capture group
-
$2 - Second capture group
- Empty field - Removes the matched text
Common Flags
-
g - Global (replace all occurrences)
-
i - Case-insensitive
-
m - Multiline mode
Tips
- Test regex patterns on smaller batches first
- Use preview to verify changes before applying
- Backup important files before bulk operations
- Start simple and add complexity gradually
- Use capture groups ($1, $2) to preserve parts of filenames
Safety Features
- Conflict resolution: Automatically adds suffixes for duplicate names
- Validation: Validates regex patterns before saving
- Preview mode: See changes before applying them
- Execution history: Track what was changed and when
- Error handling: Graceful handling of permission issues and invalid patterns
Examples
Remove Version Numbers
- Find:
\s*v?\d+\.\d+(\.\d+)?\s*
- Replace:
- Description: Remove version numbers like v1.0, 2.1.3
Extract Year from Filename
- Find:
.*([0-9]{4}).*
- Replace:
($1)
- Description: Keep only the 4-digit year
Convert Camel Case to Kebab Case
- Find:
([a-z])([A-Z])
- Replace:
$1-$2
- Flags:
g
- Description: Convert camelCase to kebab-case
Development
Building
npm run build
Development Mode
npm run dev
Linting
npm run lint
npm run fix-lint
Technical Details
- Framework: Raycast API
- Language: TypeScript + React
- Storage: Local Storage for jobs and execution history
- File Operations: Node.js
fs.promises
- Regex Engine: JavaScript RegExp
Changelog
v1.0.0 - {PR_MERGE_DATE}
- Initial release
- Multiple regex jobs support
- Predefined job templates
- Batch file processing
- Preview functionality
- Execution history
- Finder integration