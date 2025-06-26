Regex Batch Renamer - Raycast Extension

A powerful Raycast extension that allows you to create and manage multiple regex-based file and folder renaming jobs with batch processing capabilities.

Features

🔧 Multiple Rename Jobs : Create, edit, and manage multiple regex-based renaming jobs

: Create, edit, and manage multiple regex-based renaming jobs 📁 Batch Processing : Rename multiple files and folders at once

: Rename multiple files and folders at once 🎯 Regex Rules : Use powerful regular expressions with capture groups and flags

: Use powerful regular expressions with capture groups and flags 👁️ Preview Changes : See what changes will be made before applying them

: See what changes will be made before applying them 📋 Execution History : Track and review past rename operations

: Track and review past rename operations 🎬 Predefined Jobs : Includes useful presets like Slugify, and file cleanup

: Includes useful presets like Slugify, and file cleanup ⚡ Finder Integration : Works seamlessly with selected files in Finder

: Works seamlessly with selected files in Finder 🔄 Conflict Resolution: Automatically handles filename conflicts

Commands

1. Manage Rename Jobs

Create new regex-based renaming jobs

Edit existing jobs with multiple rules

View detailed job information

Duplicate and delete jobs

Browse predefined job templates

2. Run Rename Job

Select files/folders in Finder

Choose a job to execute

Preview changes before applying

View execution results and history

3. Create New Rename Job

Quick access to create a new renaming job

Add multiple regex rules with find/replace patterns

Set regex flags (g, i, m, etc.)

Add descriptions for each rule

Predefined Jobs

Slugify Filenames

Converts filenames to URL-friendly slugs:

Converts to lowercase

Replaces spaces with hyphens

Removes special characters

Normalizes multiple hyphens

Example: My Important Document!.pdf → my-important-document.pdf

Clean Filenames

Removes common unwanted elements:

Version numbers (v1.0, 2.1.3)

Copy suffixes ((copy), (copy 1))

Download numbers ((1), (2))

Normalizes underscores and spaces

Example: document_v2.1 (copy 3).pdf → document.pdf

Usage

Creating a Custom Job

Open "Manage Rename Jobs" Press Cmd+N or select "Create New Job" Enter job details: Name: Give your job a descriptive name

Description: Optional description of what the job does Add regex rules: Find Pattern: Enter a regular expression

Replace With: Enter replacement text (use $1, $2 for capture groups)

Flags: Set regex flags (g=global, i=case-insensitive, m=multiline)

Description: Describe what this rule does Add multiple rules using Cmd+Plus Save the job

Running a Job

Select files/folders in Finder Open "Run Rename Job" Choose a job from the list Preview changes (Cmd+P) to see what will happen Run the job to apply changes View results and copy the change log to clipboard

Regex Examples

Basic Patterns

\. - Matches literal dot

- Matches literal dot \s+ - Matches one or more whitespace characters

- Matches one or more whitespace characters [0-9]{4} - Matches exactly 4 digits

- Matches exactly 4 digits (.+) - Captures one or more characters

- Captures one or more characters ^The (.+)$ - Matches lines starting with "The "

Replacement Patterns

$1 - First capture group

- First capture group $2 - Second capture group

- Second capture group Empty field - Removes the matched text

Common Flags

g - Global (replace all occurrences)

- Global (replace all occurrences) i - Case-insensitive

- Case-insensitive m - Multiline mode

Tips

Test regex patterns on smaller batches first

on smaller batches first Use preview to verify changes before applying

to verify changes before applying Backup important files before bulk operations

before bulk operations Start simple and add complexity gradually

and add complexity gradually Use capture groups ($1, $2) to preserve parts of filenames

Safety Features

Conflict resolution : Automatically adds suffixes for duplicate names

: Automatically adds suffixes for duplicate names Validation : Validates regex patterns before saving

: Validates regex patterns before saving Preview mode : See changes before applying them

: See changes before applying them Execution history : Track what was changed and when

: Track what was changed and when Error handling: Graceful handling of permission issues and invalid patterns

Examples

Remove Version Numbers

Find: \s*v?\d+\.\d+(\.\d+)?\s*

Replace:

Description: Remove version numbers like v1.0, 2.1.3

Extract Year from Filename

Find: .*([0-9]{4}).*

Replace: ($1)

Description: Keep only the 4-digit year

Convert Camel Case to Kebab Case

Find: ([a-z])([A-Z])

Replace: $1-$2

Flags: g

Description: Convert camelCase to kebab-case

Development

Building

npm run build

Development Mode

npm run dev

Linting

npm run lint npm run fix-lint

Technical Details

Framework : Raycast API

: Raycast API Language : TypeScript + React

: TypeScript + React Storage : Local Storage for jobs and execution history

: Local Storage for jobs and execution history File Operations : Node.js fs.promises

: Node.js Regex Engine: JavaScript RegExp

Changelog

v1.0.0 - {PR_MERGE_DATE}