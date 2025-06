Image Web Search

Searches images using Google Image API

Setup Instructions

This extension requires a Google Custom Search API key and a Custom Search Engine ID (CX). Follow these steps to set it up:

1. Get Google Custom Search API Key

Go to the Google Cloud Console Create a new project or select an existing one Enable the Custom Search API: Go to "APIs & Services" > "Library"

Search for "Custom Search API"

Click on it and press "Enable" Create an API key: Go to "APIs & Services" > "Credentials"

Click "Create Credentials" > "API Key"

Copy the generated API key

(Optional) Restrict the key to only Custom Search API for better security

2. Create Custom Search Engine (CX ID)

Go to Google Programmable Search Engine Click "Get started" or "Add" to create a new search engine Configure your search engine: Sites to search : Enter * to search the entire web, or specific sites

: Enter to search the entire web, or specific sites Name : Give your search engine a name (e.g., "Image Search")

: Give your search engine a name (e.g., "Image Search") Language: Select your preferred language Click "Create" In the search engine overview page: Click "Customize" tab

Under "Image search", turn ON "Enable image search"

Under "Search the entire web", turn ON if you want to search all websites Go to the "Overview" tab and copy your Search engine ID (this is your CX ID)

3. Configure the Extension

Install this Raycast extension When you first use it, you'll be prompted to enter: API Key : The API key from step 1

: The API key from step 1 CX ID: The Search engine ID from step 2 These will be saved in your Raycast preferences

Usage

Open the extension in Raycast Type your search query in the search bar Browse the image results Use the actions to: Copy image to clipboard

Copy image URL

Open image in browser

API Limits

Free tier : 100 searches per day

: 100 searches per day Paid tier : $5 per 1,000 additional queries (up to 10,000 per day)

: $5 per 1,000 additional queries (up to 10,000 per day) You can monitor usage in the Google Cloud Console

Troubleshooting