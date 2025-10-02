Raycast Extension for Supermemory
A Raycast extension that lets you add memories and search through your Supermemory collection directly from Raycast.
Setup
- Install the extension in Raycast
- Get your API key from app.supermemory.ai
- Open the extension preferences and enter your API key
Features
Add Memory
- Add new memories to your Supermemory collection
- Organize memories by project
- Add optional titles and URLs
- Keyboard shortcut: Cmd+Enter to submit
Search Memories
- Search through your entire Supermemory collection
- Real-time search with debouncing
- View detailed memory information
- Copy content or open related URLs
- Shows relevance scores and creation dates
Commands
-
Add Memory - Add a new memory to your collection
-
Search Memories - Search through your existing memories
Authentication
This extension requires a Supermemory API key. You can get your API key from supermemory.link/raycast.
The API key is stored securely in Raycast preferences and is required for all operations.