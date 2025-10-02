StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Extension Icon

Supermemory

Add and search memories with your personal AI-powered knowledge base
AvatarDhravya Shah
New
Overview

Raycast Extension for Supermemory

A Raycast extension that lets you add memories and search through your Supermemory collection directly from Raycast.

Setup

  1. Install the extension in Raycast
  2. Get your API key from app.supermemory.ai
  3. Open the extension preferences and enter your API key

Features

Add Memory

  • Add new memories to your Supermemory collection
  • Organize memories by project
  • Add optional titles and URLs
  • Keyboard shortcut: Cmd+Enter to submit

Search Memories

  • Search through your entire Supermemory collection
  • Real-time search with debouncing
  • View detailed memory information
  • Copy content or open related URLs
  • Shows relevance scores and creation dates

Commands

  • Add Memory - Add a new memory to your collection
  • Search Memories - Search through your existing memories

Authentication

This extension requires a Supermemory API key. You can get your API key from supermemory.link/raycast.

The API key is stored securely in Raycast preferences and is required for all operations.

Compatibility
  • macOS
  • Windows
Categories
ProductivityWeb
