Execute on-chain trades using simple, natural language commands. Just tell Midas what you want to do, and it handles the complexity of blockchain interactions for you.
Midas will execute transactions instantly without any confirmation prompts.
Participate in on-chain governance with AI-assisted voting. Midas helps you understand proposals and execute votes based on your preferences.
Transactions are executed securely using your private key, which is stored locally and never shared with external services, or you can use the smart wallet which is secured by Crossmint.
Midas currently supports Mode, Mantle and Base with more chains coming soon.
This extension supports two types of calls - one with smart wallets created in Midas' Web App and other with your private key. To get started:
Use this command to interact with Midas using your smart wallet. Simply type your request, and Midas will understand and execute the appropriate on-chain actions.
Similar to the basic command, but uses your stored private key to execute transactions directly.
All preferences can be customized through
Raycast Settings > Extensions > Midas
|Properties
|Label
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
authCode
|Authentication Code
password
|Yes
empty
|Your unique authentication code from Midas web app
privateKey
|Wallet Private Key
password
|No
empty
|Your wallet private key for executing transactions
Security Note: Your private key is stored securely and locally using the Raycast Preferences API. It is never transmitted to external servers.
Created by sunosuporno