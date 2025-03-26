StoreProAITeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Midas

Midas is an AI Agent that manages on-chain trading, voting and more for you.
AvatarSuporno Sarkar
New
Install Extension
Overview

Midas

Your AI-powered on-chain trading and governance assistant, right from your command bar.

Features

Natural Language Trading

Execute on-chain trades using simple, natural language commands. Just tell Midas what you want to do, and it handles the complexity of blockchain interactions for you.

Gallery

Instant Transaction Execution

Midas will execute transactions instantly without any confirmation prompts. Gallery

Smart Governance Participation

Participate in on-chain governance with AI-assisted voting. Midas helps you understand proposals and execute votes based on your preferences. Gallery

Secure Transaction Management

Transactions are executed securely using your private key, which is stored locally and never shared with external services, or you can use the smart wallet which is secured by Crossmint.

Multi-Chain Support

Midas currently supports Mode, Mantle and Base with more chains coming soon.

How to Use

This extension supports two types of calls - one with smart wallets created in Midas' Web App and other with your private key. To get started:

  1. Visit the Midas web app, go to the Config section and get your authentication code
  2. Add your authentication code in the extension preferences
  3. (Optional) Add your wallet private key if you want to execute transactions using your private key
  4. Start using natural language commands to manage your on-chain activities

Commands

Call Agent

Use this command to interact with Midas using your smart wallet. Simply type your request, and Midas will understand and execute the appropriate on-chain actions.

Call Agent (with Private Key)

Similar to the basic command, but uses your stored private key to execute transactions directly.

Preferences

All preferences can be customized through Raycast Settings > Extensions > Midas

PropertiesLabelTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
authCodeAuthentication CodepasswordYesemptyYour unique authentication code from Midas web app
privateKeyWallet Private KeypasswordNoemptyYour wallet private key for executing transactions

Security Note: Your private key is stored securely and locally using the Raycast Preferences API. It is never transmitted to external servers.

Examples

Check the docs here

Author

Created by sunosuporno

Categories
Finance
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPAPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Explore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.