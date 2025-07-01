A Raycast extension to instantly quit custom groups of applications, streamlining your workflow and helping you regain focus.
(A GIF demonstrating the core functionality: creating and editing a category. Using the Quit Applications command to quit a category. Creating a Quicklink and using it to quit apps.)
Quick Quit is a power-user utility designed to reduce context switching and manage workspace clutter. Instead of quitting applications one by one, you can define logical groups (e.g., "Work", "Design", "Social") and quit all apps in a group with a single command or a dedicated hotkey.
It's built to be fast, smart, and deeply integrated with Raycast's best features, like Quicklinks.
Quit Applications command only shows categories that have at least one application currently running, providing a clean, actionable list.
Quick Quit provides three main user-facing commands:
|Command
|Description
|Quit Applications
|The primary action command. Displays a list of only your active categories (those with apps currently running). Select a category to quit all its running apps.
|Create Category
|The entry point for creating a new custom category. Opens a form to name your category and select applications.
|Manage Categories
|The central hub for managing your setup. View all custom and default categories. From here, you can Edit, Delete, and Create Quicklinks for your categories.
(There is also a hidden
execute-quit command that is used internally to power the Quicklinks.)
Create Category command in Raycast.
⌘ + ↵).
This is the most powerful feature of Quick Quit.
Manage Categories command.
⌘ + K) and select "Create Quicklink".
⌘ + ,), go to the Quicklinks tab, find the Quicklink you just created, and assign a hotkey to it.
You can now trigger this hotkey from anywhere in macOS to instantly quit all apps in that category.
You have two ways to quit:
Quit Applications command. This will show you a list of only the categories that are currently active. Select one and press
Enter.
Author: sriramHQ License: MIT