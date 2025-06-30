Stacks

Search and manage your saved resources from Stacks directly in Raycast.

Features

🔍 Search Resources : Browse and search through all your saved Stacks resources

: Browse and search through all your saved Stacks resources ➕ Add Link : Quickly save new URLs to your Stacks workspace

: Quickly save new URLs to your Stacks workspace 📱 Multiple Views : Switch between Grid and List view layouts

: Switch between Grid and List view layouts ⚡ Quick Actions : Open links, copy URLs, refresh data, and more

: Open links, copy URLs, refresh data, and more 🔒 Secure: Uses Raycast's built-in preferences for API token storage

Setup Required

This extension requires an API token from your Stacks account to access your saved resources.

Getting Your API Token

Login to Stacks: Visit betterstacks.com and sign in Open Developer Tools: Chrome/Edge : Right-click → Inspect or press F12

: Right-click → Inspect or press Safari : Enable Developer Menu in Preferences → Advanced, then Safari → Develop → Show Web Inspector

: Enable Developer Menu in Preferences → Advanced, then Safari → Develop → Show Web Inspector Firefox: Right-click → Inspect or press F12 Find Your Token: Navigate to the Application tab (Chrome) or Storage tab (Firefox)

tab (Chrome) or tab (Firefox) Expand Cookies → betterstacks.com

→ Find the gqlToken cookie and copy its value Configure Extension: The extension will prompt you for the token on first use

Or go to Raycast Preferences → Extensions → Stacks → Configure

Commands

Search Resources

Browse and search through your saved Stacks resources with powerful filtering and multiple view options.

Features:

Grid and List view modes

Real-time search and filtering

Quick actions for each resource

Keyboard shortcuts for efficiency

Add Link

Quickly add new URLs to your Stacks workspace with automatic validation.

Features:

URL validation

Support for URL arguments (paste URL directly)

Clean, minimal interface

Automatic metadata detection by Stacks

Privacy & Security

Your API token is stored securely in Raycast's encrypted preferences

No data is shared with third parties

All communication is directly between Raycast and Stacks servers

Your resources are accessed only with your explicit permission

Support

Issues : Report bugs or request features via GitHub Issues

: Report bugs or request features via GitHub Issues Stacks Support : Visit betterstacks.com/support

: Visit betterstacks.com/support Raycast Community: Join discussions in the Raycast Slack community

Requirements

Raycast (latest version recommended)

Active Stacks account at betterstacks.com

Internet connection for API access

Built with ❤️ for the Raycast community