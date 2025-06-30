Stacks
Search and manage your saved resources from Stacks directly in Raycast.
Features
- 🔍 Search Resources: Browse and search through all your saved Stacks resources
- ➕ Add Link: Quickly save new URLs to your Stacks workspace
- 📱 Multiple Views: Switch between Grid and List view layouts
- ⚡ Quick Actions: Open links, copy URLs, refresh data, and more
- 🔒 Secure: Uses Raycast's built-in preferences for API token storage
Setup Required
This extension requires an API token from your Stacks account to access your saved resources.
Getting Your API Token
- Login to Stacks: Visit betterstacks.com and sign in
- Open Developer Tools:
- Chrome/Edge: Right-click → Inspect or press
F12
- Safari: Enable Developer Menu in Preferences → Advanced, then Safari → Develop → Show Web Inspector
- Firefox: Right-click → Inspect or press
F12
- Find Your Token:
- Navigate to the Application tab (Chrome) or Storage tab (Firefox)
- Expand Cookies → betterstacks.com
- Find the
gqlToken cookie and copy its value
- Configure Extension:
- The extension will prompt you for the token on first use
- Or go to Raycast Preferences → Extensions → Stacks → Configure
Commands
Search Resources
Browse and search through your saved Stacks resources with powerful filtering and multiple view options.
Features:
- Grid and List view modes
- Real-time search and filtering
- Quick actions for each resource
- Keyboard shortcuts for efficiency
Add Link
Quickly add new URLs to your Stacks workspace with automatic validation.
Features:
- URL validation
- Support for URL arguments (paste URL directly)
- Clean, minimal interface
- Automatic metadata detection by Stacks
Privacy & Security
- Your API token is stored securely in Raycast's encrypted preferences
- No data is shared with third parties
- All communication is directly between Raycast and Stacks servers
- Your resources are accessed only with your explicit permission
Support
- Issues: Report bugs or request features via GitHub Issues
- Stacks Support: Visit betterstacks.com/support
- Raycast Community: Join discussions in the Raycast Slack community
Requirements
- Raycast (latest version recommended)
- Active Stacks account at betterstacks.com
- Internet connection for API access
Built with ❤️ for the Raycast community