Extension Icon

Stacks

Search and manage your saved resources from Stacks
AvatarSourabh Rathour
New
Install Extension
Overview

Stacks

Stacks Logo

Search and manage your saved resources from Stacks directly in Raycast.

Features

  • 🔍 Search Resources: Browse and search through all your saved Stacks resources
  • ➕ Add Link: Quickly save new URLs to your Stacks workspace
  • 📱 Multiple Views: Switch between Grid and List view layouts
  • ⚡ Quick Actions: Open links, copy URLs, refresh data, and more
  • 🔒 Secure: Uses Raycast's built-in preferences for API token storage

Setup Required

This extension requires an API token from your Stacks account to access your saved resources.

Getting Your API Token

  1. Login to Stacks: Visit betterstacks.com and sign in
  2. Open Developer Tools:
    • Chrome/Edge: Right-click → Inspect or press F12
    • Safari: Enable Developer Menu in Preferences → Advanced, then Safari → Develop → Show Web Inspector
    • Firefox: Right-click → Inspect or press F12
  3. Find Your Token:
    • Navigate to the Application tab (Chrome) or Storage tab (Firefox)
    • Expand Cookiesbetterstacks.com
    • Find the gqlToken cookie and copy its value
  4. Configure Extension:
    • The extension will prompt you for the token on first use
    • Or go to Raycast Preferences → Extensions → Stacks → Configure

Commands

Search Resources

Browse and search through your saved Stacks resources with powerful filtering and multiple view options.

Features:

  • Grid and List view modes
  • Real-time search and filtering
  • Quick actions for each resource
  • Keyboard shortcuts for efficiency

Add Link

Quickly add new URLs to your Stacks workspace with automatic validation.

Features:

  • URL validation
  • Support for URL arguments (paste URL directly)
  • Clean, minimal interface
  • Automatic metadata detection by Stacks

Privacy & Security

  • Your API token is stored securely in Raycast's encrypted preferences
  • No data is shared with third parties
  • All communication is directly between Raycast and Stacks servers
  • Your resources are accessed only with your explicit permission

Support

  • Issues: Report bugs or request features via GitHub Issues
  • Stacks Support: Visit betterstacks.com/support
  • Raycast Community: Join discussions in the Raycast Slack community

Requirements

  • Raycast (latest version recommended)
  • Active Stacks account at betterstacks.com
  • Internet connection for API access

Built with ❤️ for the Raycast community

View source
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
