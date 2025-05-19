Search words in the Royal Spanish Academy dictionary directly from Raycast. Get definitions, conjugations, and expressions quickly without opening a browser. This extension uses the unofficial API rae-api.com.
Query RAE word: Look up a word in the RAE dictionary
Query RAE word of the day: Displays the word of the day
Query random RAE word: Shows a random word from the dictionary
No additional configuration required.
This extension uses the unofficial RAE API and is not affiliated with the Royal Spanish Academy.
If you encounter any issues, please report them on GitHub.