RAE Dictionary

Search words in the Royal Spanish Academy dictionary directly from Raycast. Get definitions, conjugations, and expressions quickly without opening a browser. This extension uses the unofficial API rae-api.com.

Features

Search words in the RAE dictionary

Show the word of the day

Get random words

Quickly copy definitions

Commands

Query RAE word : Look up a word in the RAE dictionary

: Look up a word in the RAE dictionary Query RAE word of the day : Displays the word of the day

: Displays the word of the day Query random RAE word : Shows a random word from the dictionary

Configuration

No additional configuration required.

Credits

This extension uses the unofficial RAE API and is not affiliated with the Royal Spanish Academy.

Support

If you encounter any issues, please report them on GitHub.