StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

RAE Dictionary

Query words in the Royal Spanish Academy dictionary directly from Raycast. Get definitions, conjugations, and expressions quickly without opening a browser. Using https://rae-api.com, unofficial API.
AvatarMarquitos
New
Install Extension
Overview

RAE Dictionary

Search words in the Royal Spanish Academy dictionary directly from Raycast. Get definitions, conjugations, and expressions quickly without opening a browser. This extension uses the unofficial API rae-api.com.

Features

  • Search words in the RAE dictionary
  • Show the word of the day
  • Get random words
  • Quickly copy definitions

Commands

  • Query RAE word: Look up a word in the RAE dictionary
  • Query RAE word of the day: Displays the word of the day
  • Query random RAE word: Shows a random word from the dictionary

Configuration

No additional configuration required.

Credits

This extension uses the unofficial RAE API and is not affiliated with the Royal Spanish Academy.

Support

If you encounter any issues, please report them on GitHub.

Categories
CommunicationProductivityOtherWeb
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersiOSWindowsAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPAPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Try Raycast AIExplore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.