Aave Search

A Raycast extension that provides quick access to official Aave ecosystem smart contract addresses across multiple networks.

Features

🔍 Instantly search Aave smart contract addresses

🌐 Support for multiple networks (Ethereum Mainnet, Polygon, Avalanche, etc.)

📋 One-click address copying

🔄 Always up-to-date data powered by @bgd-labs/aave-address-book

🛡️ Verified contract addresses maintained by BGD Labs

Usage

Open Raycast Type "aave" to access the extension Search for any Aave contract (e.g., "lending pool", "aToken", etc.) Select a result to view contract in explorer or copy the address to your clipboard

Data Source

This extension uses the official @bgd-labs/aave-address-book package maintained by BGD Labs, ensuring that all contract addresses are always up to date and verified. The address book is the single source of truth for all Aave Protocol contract addresses across all networks.

License

MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details

Credits

Built with ❤️ for the Aave community