React Native Directory
A searchable and filterable directory of React Native libraries for Raycast.
Usage
-
Launch Raycast and type
react native directory or
Search React Native Libraries
to execute the command.
-
Use fuzzy search to find React Native libraries based on their names, descriptions, or categories.
-
Apply filters to narrow down results:
- Platforms (Android, iOS, Web, Windows, macOS, tvOS, visionOS)
- Status (e.g., Supports New Architecture, Has examples, Has TypeScript types)
- Type (Libraries, Development tools, Templates)
-
View detailed information about each library in the sidebar, including:
- Description
- Directory score
- GitHub stats (stars, forks, watchers, issues)
- NPM download stats
- Supported platforms
- Compatibility info
-
Use the Action Panel to:
- Open documentation in browser
- Toggle detail view
- Copy installation commands (npm, yarn, pnpm, bun)
- View on GitHub or NPM
- Copy library name
Features
- Search and filter through thousands of React Native libraries
- View detailed information about each library
- Quick access to installation commands and repository links
- Regular updates to ensure the latest libraries are included
Configuration
Access preferences through the Action Panel or Raycast preferences:
- Default Sort Order: Choose to sort libraries by popularity, recency, or relevance.
- Show Detailed View: Toggle the display of detailed view in library list.
- Default Filters: Set default platform or category filters for initial search results.
Data Source
This extension uses data from the React Native Directory project, which is maintained by the React Native community.