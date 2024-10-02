React Native Directory

A searchable and filterable directory of React Native libraries for Raycast.

Usage

Launch Raycast and type react native directory or Search React Native Libraries to execute the command. Use fuzzy search to find React Native libraries based on their names, descriptions, or categories. Apply filters to narrow down results: Platforms (Android, iOS, Web, Windows, macOS, tvOS, visionOS)

Status (e.g., Supports New Architecture, Has examples, Has TypeScript types)

Type (Libraries, Development tools, Templates) View detailed information about each library in the sidebar, including: Description

Directory score

GitHub stats (stars, forks, watchers, issues)

NPM download stats

Supported platforms

Compatibility info Use the Action Panel to: Open documentation in browser

Toggle detail view

Copy installation commands (npm, yarn, pnpm, bun)

View on GitHub or NPM

Copy library name

Features

Search and filter through thousands of React Native libraries

View detailed information about each library

Quick access to installation commands and repository links

Regular updates to ensure the latest libraries are included

Configuration

Access preferences through the Action Panel or Raycast preferences:

Default Sort Order: Choose to sort libraries by popularity, recency, or relevance.

Show Detailed View: Toggle the display of detailed view in library list.

Default Filters: Set default platform or category filters for initial search results.

Data Source

This extension uses data from the React Native Directory project, which is maintained by the React Native community.