Doorstopper is a Raycast extension which prevents your MacBook from going to sleep when you close the lid.
Note:
The underlying commands need to be run with
sudoprivileges.
The extension will prompt you for your password.
To install the Doorstopper extension, follow these steps:
Once installed, simply trigger the Raycast command palette and search for the Doorstopper commands.
Enable Doorstopper
This command will enable Doorstopper, preventing your MacBook from sleeping when the lid is closed.
Disable Doorstopper
This command will disable Doorstopper, allowing your MacBook to sleep when the lid is closed.
Toggle Doorstopper
This command will toggle the Doorstopper status between enabled and disabled.
Doorstopper Status
This command will show the current status of Doorstopper (enabled or disabled).
Doorstopper Status Menu Bar
This command will show the current status of Doorstopper in the menu bar.