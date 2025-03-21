Doorstopper Extension

Doorstopper is a Raycast extension which prevents your MacBook from going to sleep when you close the lid.

Note:

The underlying commands need to be run with sudo privileges.

The extension will prompt you for your password.

Installation 🛠️

To install the Doorstopper extension, follow these steps:

Open Raycast. Search for "Store" and navigate to the Raycast Store. Search for "Doorstopper" and click "Install."

Usage 🚀

Once installed, simply trigger the Raycast command palette and search for the Doorstopper commands.

Features ✨

1. Enable Doorstopper

This command will enable Doorstopper, preventing your MacBook from sleeping when the lid is closed.

2. Disable Doorstopper

This command will disable Doorstopper, allowing your MacBook to sleep when the lid is closed.

3. Toggle Doorstopper

This command will toggle the Doorstopper status between enabled and disabled.

4. Doorstopper Status

This command will show the current status of Doorstopper (enabled or disabled).

5. Doorstopper Status Menu Bar

This command will show the current status of Doorstopper in the menu bar.