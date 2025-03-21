StoreProAITeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Doorstopper

Prevent your MacBook from going to sleep when you close the lid
AvatarRoland Schaer
New
Install Extension
Overview

Doorstopper Extension

Doorstopper is a Raycast extension which prevents your MacBook from going to sleep when you close the lid.

Note:
The underlying commands need to be run with sudo privileges.
The extension will prompt you for your password.

Installation 🛠️

To install the Doorstopper extension, follow these steps:

  1. Open Raycast.
  2. Search for "Store" and navigate to the Raycast Store.
  3. Search for "Doorstopper" and click "Install."

Usage 🚀

Once installed, simply trigger the Raycast command palette and search for the Doorstopper commands.

Raycast Command Palette for Doorstopper

Features ✨

1. Enable Doorstopper

This command will enable Doorstopper, preventing your MacBook from sleeping when the lid is closed.

2. Disable Doorstopper

This command will disable Doorstopper, allowing your MacBook to sleep when the lid is closed.

3. Toggle Doorstopper

This command will toggle the Doorstopper status between enabled and disabled.

4. Doorstopper Status

This command will show the current status of Doorstopper (enabled or disabled).

5. Doorstopper Status Menu Bar

This command will show the current status of Doorstopper in the menu bar.

Categories
System
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPAPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Explore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.