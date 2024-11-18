Threads Video Downloader

Introducing a user-friendly Raycast extension designed specifically for downloading videos from Threads posts. With this tool, you can effortlessly download and save videos directly to your local machine using just the post URL, eliminating any unnecessary complications.

Features

Seamless Video Downloads : Easily download videos from Threads by simply providing the post URL, ensuring a straightforward experience.

: Easily download videos from Threads by simply providing the post URL, ensuring a straightforward experience. Speed and Efficiency : Enjoy a fast and easy-to-use interface within Raycast, allowing you to get your videos quickly without any delay.

: Enjoy a fast and easy-to-use interface within Raycast, allowing you to get your videos quickly without any delay. Direct Saving: The extension saves downloaded videos directly to your local directory, making it convenient to access your files anytime.

Usage