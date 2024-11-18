StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Threads Video Downloader

Download videos from Threads with ease
AvatarYen Cheng
New
Install Extension
Overview

Threads Video Downloader

Introducing a user-friendly Raycast extension designed specifically for downloading videos from Threads posts. With this tool, you can effortlessly download and save videos directly to your local machine using just the post URL, eliminating any unnecessary complications.

Features

  • Seamless Video Downloads: Easily download videos from Threads by simply providing the post URL, ensuring a straightforward experience.
  • Speed and Efficiency: Enjoy a fast and easy-to-use interface within Raycast, allowing you to get your videos quickly without any delay.
  • Direct Saving: The extension saves downloaded videos directly to your local directory, making it convenient to access your files anytime.

Usage

  1. Open Raycast.
  2. Install the Threads Video Downloader extension from the Raycast store.
  3. Run the Threads Video Downloader command.
  4. Paste the URL of the Threads post you want to download.
  5. The video will download and save to your specified directory. By default, it will be saved to the download directory, but you can change this setting in the extension configuration.
Categories
ApplicationsMedia
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
Color Picker logo

Color Picker

Pick and organize colors, everywhere on your Mac

Iconify — Search Icons logo

Iconify — Search Icons

Search icons via Iconify

Raycast Explorer logo

Raycast Explorer

Explore snippets, prompts, and custom themes from within Raycast.

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Clipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji PickerRaycast Notes
Top Extensions
AIProject ManagementDesign ToolsProductivityTranscriptTime ManagementTranslationWork From HomePomodoro TimerDeveloper Tools
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPAPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Explore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.