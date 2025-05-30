Unix Timestamp Converter
A Raycast extension to convert between Unix timestamps and human-readable date and time formats.
Supports multiple time zones and display formats, including Japan, United States, Korea, and Thailand.
Features
- Convert Unix timestamps to local date and time for various countries
- Generate Unix timestamps from human-readable date and time
- Time zone support: Japan, United States (New York/Los Angeles), Korea, Thailand
- Multiple display formats: Japanese, Korean, Thai, ISO, US
- One-click copy to clipboard for conversion results
Usage
1. Convert Timestamp
- Enter a Unix timestamp, select a country and display format to convert it to the local date and time of the selected country.
- Click "Convert & Copy" to copy the result to the clipboard.
2. Generate Timestamp
- Enter year, month, day, hour, minute, second, and select a country (time zone). The extension will generate a Unix timestamp as if the entered date and time are in the selected country's local time.
Example: If you select "Japan", the input is treated as Japan Standard Time (UTC+9).
- Click "Convert & Copy" to copy the Unix timestamp to the clipboard.
Install from the Raycast Store and enjoy quick timestamp conversions!