Unix Timestamp Converter

Convert Unix timestamps to readable date and time formats for any country or timezone, or generate Unix timestamps from human-readable dates. Supports multiple time zones and display formats.
Overview

A Raycast extension to convert between Unix timestamps and human-readable date and time formats. Supports multiple time zones and display formats, including Japan, United States, Korea, and Thailand.

Features

  • Convert Unix timestamps to local date and time for various countries
  • Generate Unix timestamps from human-readable date and time
  • Time zone support: Japan, United States (New York/Los Angeles), Korea, Thailand
  • Multiple display formats: Japanese, Korean, Thai, ISO, US
  • One-click copy to clipboard for conversion results

Usage

1. Convert Timestamp

  • Enter a Unix timestamp, select a country and display format to convert it to the local date and time of the selected country.
  • Click "Convert & Copy" to copy the result to the clipboard.

2. Generate Timestamp

  • Enter year, month, day, hour, minute, second, and select a country (time zone). The extension will generate a Unix timestamp as if the entered date and time are in the selected country's local time. Example: If you select "Japan", the input is treated as Japan Standard Time (UTC+9).
  • Click "Convert & Copy" to copy the Unix timestamp to the clipboard.

Install from the Raycast Store and enjoy quick timestamp conversions!

