Unix Timestamp Converter

A Raycast extension to convert between Unix timestamps and human-readable date and time formats. Supports multiple time zones and display formats, including Japan, United States, Korea, and Thailand.

Features

Convert Unix timestamps to local date and time for various countries

Generate Unix timestamps from human-readable date and time

Time zone support: Japan, United States (New York/Los Angeles), Korea, Thailand

Multiple display formats: Japanese, Korean, Thai, ISO, US

One-click copy to clipboard for conversion results

Usage

1. Convert Timestamp

Enter a Unix timestamp, select a country and display format to convert it to the local date and time of the selected country.

Click "Convert & Copy" to copy the result to the clipboard.

2. Generate Timestamp

Enter year, month, day, hour, minute, second, and select a country (time zone). The extension will generate a Unix timestamp as if the entered date and time are in the selected country's local time. Example: If you select "Japan", the input is treated as Japan Standard Time (UTC+9).

Click "Convert & Copy" to copy the Unix timestamp to the clipboard.

Install from the Raycast Store and enjoy quick timestamp conversions!