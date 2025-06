Sidecar

A Raycast extension to quickly connect your iPad as a second display using Sidecar.

Features

One-click connection to your iPad using Sidecar

Configurable iPad name through Raycast preferences

Visual feedback for connection status

No manual System Settings navigation required

Requirements

macOS Catalina (10.15) or later

A compatible iPad running iPadOS 13 or later

Both devices signed in to the same Apple ID

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled on both devices

Handoff enabled on both devices

Setup

Install the extension Open Raycast Settings → Extensions → Sidecar Configure your iPad name exactly as it appears in System Settings Use the "Connect Sidecar" command to connect your iPad

Usage

Open Raycast Search for "Connect Sidecar" Press Enter to connect Wait for the success notification

Troubleshooting

If the connection fails:

Ensure your iPad name is correctly configured in the extension preferences Check that both devices are: Connected to the same Wi-Fi network

Have Bluetooth enabled

Are signed in to the same Apple ID

Have Handoff enabled Try restarting both devices if issues persist

Author