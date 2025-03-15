StoreProAITeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Simulator Manager

Manage iOS simulators and Android emulators with ease. Boot, shutdown, and open simulators directly from Raycast.
AvatarPaulo Eduardo Rezende
New
Install Extension
Overview

Simulator Manager

Easily manage iOS simulators and Android emulators directly from Raycast.

Features

  • 📱 List all available iOS simulators and Android emulators
  • 🚀 Boot, shutdown, and open simulators/emulators with a single click
  • 🔍 Filter devices by type (iOS or Android)
  • 📊 View device details including OS version and running status
  • 🎨 Visual indicators for running devices
  • 🔧 Configure custom Android SDK path

Requirements

  • iOS Simulators: Xcode must be installed
  • Android Emulators: Android SDK must be installed (can be configured in preferences)

Usage

  1. Open the extension and view all your available simulators and emulators
  2. Use the dropdown to filter by device type (iOS or Android)
  3. Use the search to find specific devices
  4. Click on a device to see available actions:
    • Boot Simulator/Emulator
    • Shutdown Simulator/Emulator
    • Open Simulator/Emulator
    • Copy Device ID

Configuration

Android SDK Path

If your Android SDK is installed in a non-standard location, you can configure the path in the extension preferences:

  1. Open the extension
  2. Click on "Configure Android SDK Path" in the action panel
  3. Enter the path to your Android SDK installation (e.g., /Users/username/Library/Android/sdk)

Troubleshooting

  • Android emulators not showing: Make sure the Android SDK path is correctly configured in preferences
  • Cannot boot simulator: Ensure you have the necessary permissions and that the device is not already running
  • Emulator not responding: Try refreshing the list (⌘R) or restarting the extension

Feedback

If you encounter any issues or have suggestions for improvements, please open an issue on the Raycast Extensions repository.

Categories
Developer ToolsApplications
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPAPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Explore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.