Simulator Manager
Easily manage iOS simulators and Android emulators directly from Raycast.
Features
- 📱 List all available iOS simulators and Android emulators
- 🚀 Boot, shutdown, and open simulators/emulators with a single click
- 🔍 Filter devices by type (iOS or Android)
- 📊 View device details including OS version and running status
- 🎨 Visual indicators for running devices
- 🔧 Configure custom Android SDK path
Requirements
- iOS Simulators: Xcode must be installed
- Android Emulators: Android SDK must be installed (can be configured in preferences)
Usage
- Open the extension and view all your available simulators and emulators
- Use the dropdown to filter by device type (iOS or Android)
- Use the search to find specific devices
- Click on a device to see available actions:
- Boot Simulator/Emulator
- Shutdown Simulator/Emulator
- Open Simulator/Emulator
- Copy Device ID
Configuration
Android SDK Path
If your Android SDK is installed in a non-standard location, you can configure the path in the extension preferences:
- Open the extension
- Click on "Configure Android SDK Path" in the action panel
- Enter the path to your Android SDK installation (e.g.,
/Users/username/Library/Android/sdk)
Troubleshooting
- Android emulators not showing: Make sure the Android SDK path is correctly configured in preferences
- Cannot boot simulator: Ensure you have the necessary permissions and that the device is not already running
- Emulator not responding: Try refreshing the list (⌘R) or restarting the extension
Feedback
If you encounter any issues or have suggestions for improvements, please open an issue on the Raycast Extensions repository.