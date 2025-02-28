Expo Raycast Extension
Overview
The Expo Raycast Extension allows you to manage your Expo.dev projects, Apple devices, and environment variables directly from Raycast. This extension provides a seamless way to interact with your Expo projects, view and manage Apple devices, and handle environment variables without leaving your Raycast environment.
Features
- Login: Authenticate with your Expo account.
- Manage Projects: View and manage your Expo projects, including builds, submissions, and updates.
- Apple Devices: View, create, and edit Apple devices registered with your Expo account.
- Environment Variables: View, create, edit, and delete environment variables for your Expo projects.
Usage
Login
- Open Raycast and search for "Expo Login".
- Enter your Expo account credentials.
- Once logged in, your session will be saved, and you can use other commands.
Manage Projects
- Open Raycast and search for "Manage Projects".
- Select a project to view its details, including builds, submissions, and updates.
- Perform actions such as viewing activity, builds, submissions, and updates.
Apple Devices
- Open Raycast and search for "Apple Devices".
- View the list of Apple devices registered with your Expo account.
- Add new devices by scanning a QR code or edit existing devices.
Environment Variables
- Open Raycast and search for "Environment Variables".
- Select a project to view its environment variables.
- Create, edit, or delete environment variables as needed.
Project Structure
- src: Contains the source code for the extension.
- components: Reusable components used across the extension.
- lib: Utility functions, constants, and types.
- views: Different views for managing projects, devices, and environment variables.
- commands: Entry points for different commands (e.g., login, manage projects).
Dependencies
@raycast/api: Raycast API for building extensions.
@raycast/utils: Utility functions for Raycast extensions.
@tanstack/react-query: Data-fetching library for React.
axios: Promise-based HTTP client.
qrcode: QR code generation library.
typescript: TypeScript for type checking.
eslint: Linting tool for JavaScript and TypeScript.
prettier: Code formatter.
Scripts
build: Build the extension.
dev: Run the extension in development mode.
fix-lint: Fix linting issues.
lint: Run linting.
publish: Publish the extension to the Raycast Store.
Contributing
Contributions are welcome! Please follow these steps:
- Fork the repository.
- Create a new branch for your feature or bugfix.
- Make your changes and commit them.
- Push your changes to your fork.
- Create a pull request to the main repository.
License
This project is licensed under the MIT License.
Author
Acknowledgements
- Thanks to the Raycast team for providing an excellent platform for building productivity tools.
- Thanks to the Expo team for creating a powerful framework for building cross-platform applications.
Feel free to reach out if you have any questions or need further assistance. Happy coding! 🚀