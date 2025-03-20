This Raycast extension allows you to manage your Gokapi server directly from Raycast. Use it to upload files, list existing files, copy download and hotlink URLs, and delete files with ease.
Install a Gokapi Server:
If you haven't already, install a Gokapi server on your machine. You can find the installation instructions on the Gokapi GitHub page.
Configure Preferences:
Set your Gokapi server URL and API key in the extension preferences. You can generate an API key in your Gokapi server's admin panel.
This project is not affiliated, associated, endorsed by, or in any way officially connected with Gokapi. Gokapi can be found on GitHub. All issues or feature requests related to this extension should be filed using the appropriate button on the store page.