Dexcom Reader

A Raycast extension that allows you to view your Dexcom glucose readings directly from Raycast. This extension provides a convenient way to monitor your blood glucose levels without having to open the Dexcom app on your phone.

Features

View glucose readings of any patient using Dexcom CGM

Installation

Install the extension from the Raycast Store Start using the "Glucose Readings" command. The first time you will be prompted to add your credentials from dexcom and region of account.(This credentials stay on your device). Continue and you will see the latest glucose readings

Commands

Glucose Readings : View last 24h of glucose readings from Dexcom

Known Issues

I haven't properly tested the links to get the info if your account was created outside of North America, so feel free to open an issue or a PR if you encounter any problems.

Author