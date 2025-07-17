WeRead Sync

Sync your highlights from WeRead to Readwise automatically and efficiently.

Enhanced with improved fetch API and cleaner code structure.

Features

📚 Browse WeRead Library : View all your WeRead books with highlights

: View all your WeRead books with highlights ⚡ Quick Sync : Manual sync individual books or all highlights

: Manual sync individual books or all highlights 🔄 Auto Sync : Automatically sync new highlights at regular intervals

: Automatically sync new highlights at regular intervals 📊 Sync Status : Detailed sync status tracking with visual indicators

: Detailed sync status tracking with visual indicators 🎯 Incremental Sync : Smart sync that only processes new highlights

: Smart sync that only processes new highlights 🔧 Full Sync : Complete re-sync option when needed

: Complete re-sync option when needed ⚙️ Native Preferences: Built-in Raycast preferences for easy configuration

Setup

Prerequisites

WeRead Account: Active account with highlighted books Readwise Account: Account with API access

Configuration

Install the extension from Raycast Store Open Raycast preferences ( ⌘, ) Navigate to Extensions → WeRead Sync Configure the required settings:

WeRead Cookie

Open WeRead in your browser Login to your account Open Developer Tools (F12) Go to the Network tab Refresh the page Find any request and copy the Cookie header value Paste it in the WeRead Cookie preference field

Readwise Access Token

Go to readwise.io/access_token Login to your account Copy your access token Paste it in the Readwise Access Token preference field

Auto-Sync Settings (Optional)

Enable Auto-sync : Turn on automatic background sync

: Turn on automatic background sync Sync Interval: Choose frequency (hourly, daily, weekly)

Usage

Command

WeRead Sync: Access your library, sync highlights, and manage sync operations

Sync Operations

Incremental Sync (⌘I): Sync only new highlights since last sync

(⌘I): Sync only new highlights since last sync Full Sync (⌘F): Sync all highlights, ignoring sync status

(⌘F): Sync all highlights, ignoring sync status Auto Sync (⌘⇧A): Toggle automatic sync on/off

(⌘⇧A): Toggle automatic sync on/off Sync Status (⌘D): View detailed sync status for all books

Keyboard Shortcuts

⌘I - Incremental sync

- Incremental sync ⌘F - Full sync

- Full sync ⌘⇧A - Toggle auto-sync

- Toggle auto-sync ⌘D - View sync status

- View sync status ⌘S - Sync current book/highlight

- Sync current book/highlight ⌘R - Refresh

- Refresh ⌘⇧R - Reset sync status

Auto Sync

Configure automatic syncing in Raycast preferences:

Enable Auto-sync : Turn on automatic background sync

: Turn on automatic background sync Sync Interval: Choose frequency (hourly, daily, weekly)

When enabled, the extension will automatically check for new highlights and sync them to Readwise when you use the extension.

Sync Status

The extension provides detailed sync status information:

Green Checkmark : All highlights are synced

: All highlights are synced Orange Clock : Book has been synced before but has new highlights

: Book has been synced before but has new highlights Red Exclamation : Book has never been synced

: Book has never been synced Blue Upload: New highlights ready to sync

View the sync status page to see:

Total books with highlights

Number of new highlights per book

Last sync timestamp for each book

Individual book sync operations

Troubleshooting

Authentication Issues

WeRead Cookie Invalid : Ensure you're logged into WeRead and the cookie is fresh

: Ensure you're logged into WeRead and the cookie is fresh Readwise Token Invalid : Verify your token at readwise.io/access_token

: Verify your token at readwise.io/access_token Connection Failed : Check your internet connection

: Check your internet connection Missing Preferences: Configure credentials in Raycast preferences ( ⌘, )

Sync Issues

No New Highlights : Use "Reset Sync Status" to force a complete re-sync

: Use "Reset Sync Status" to force a complete re-sync Partial Sync : Some books may fail individually - check sync status for details

: Some books may fail individually - check sync status for details Auto-sync Not Working: Ensure both credentials are configured and auto-sync is enabled in preferences

First Time Setup

If you see "Authentication Required":

Press ⌘, to open Raycast preferences Navigate to Extensions → WeRead Sync Fill in your WeRead Cookie and Readwise Access Token Restart the command

Privacy & Security

All credentials are stored securely in Raycast's preferences system

Sync status is stored locally on your device

No data is transmitted to third parties except WeRead and Readwise APIs

The extension only accesses your highlighted books and notes

Technical Details

Incremental Sync : Tracks which highlights have been synced to avoid duplicates

: Tracks which highlights have been synced to avoid duplicates Batch Processing : Efficiently processes multiple books and highlights

: Efficiently processes multiple books and highlights Error Handling : Graceful handling of network issues and API errors

: Graceful handling of network issues and API errors Auto-Sync: Respects Raycast guidelines - only syncs when extension is actively used

License

MIT License