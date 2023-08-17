StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Extension Icon

Tiny Tycho

Cute and Goofy Tycho Stickers for Mac
AvatarTycho
2 Installs
Overview

Tiny Tycho

This extension allows for easy access to the Tiny Tycho stickers. Tiny Tycho is a sticker pack featuring over 100 stickers of Tiny Tycho, an adorable version of Tycho.

This sticker pack contains more than 90 unique emotions, and around 40 banners and flags, featuring multiple short phrases and popular flags from countries around the world. Tiny Tycho is based on my profile picture, which is based on me, red hair and everything.

You can download Tiny Tycho from the App Store (not required, but recommended)

Contributers

Developer: Tycho Regter

Designer: Yume

FunCommunication
