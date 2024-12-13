Trek

Manage your projects and todos from Basecamp directly in Raycast. This extension helps you stay on top of your tasks, collaborate with your team, and boost your productivity without leaving your keyboard.

Note: This is an independent extension built to work with Basecamp and is not affiliated with or endorsed by 37signals. Compatibility: Works with Basecamp 4 only.

Features

📋 Browse and manage your projects

✅ View and create todos

💬 Add comments to todos

✓ Mark todos as complete

📌 See pinned projects (marked with a pin icon)

🔄 Quick project switching

Getting Started

Install the extension from Raycast Store Launch the extension in Raycast Press Enter when prompted to sign in to Basecamp A consent screen will open - click "Yes, I'll allow access" Raycast will reopen automatically Select your account you want to work with Start managing your projects and todos!

Setting Up Defaults

To make the extension more efficient, you can set default values for:

Default Basecamp Account (Used by "View Projects" command): Run the "View All Basecamps" command

Find your desired Basecamp account

Press cmd + k to open the action panel

to open the action panel Select "Set Default Basecamp" Default Todo List (Used by "Create Todo" command): Navigate to your desired todo list through "View All Basecamps"

Press cmd + k to open the action panel

to open the action panel Select "Set Default Todo List"

These defaults help streamline your workflow:

The "View Projects" command will automatically show projects from your default Basecamp

The "Create Todo" command will automatically create todos in your default todo list

Commands

View All Basecamps : Browse and set defaults for all your Basecamp accounts

: Browse and set defaults for all your Basecamp accounts View Projects : Quick access to projects in your default Basecamp

: Quick access to projects in your default Basecamp Create Todo: Quickly create todos in your default todo list

Features

Projects : Browse your projects list (📌 indicates pinned projects)

: Browse your projects list (📌 indicates pinned projects) Todo Lists : Select a project to view its todo lists

: Select a project to view its todo lists Todos : Choose a todo list to see all todos Create new todos Mark todos as complete Add comments to existing todos

: Choose a todo list to see all todos

Future Updates (When I have time, or open to PRs)

Better attachment handling

Feedback

If you have any feedback or run into issues, please file them on GitHub.

Credits

Built with ❤️ using the Raycast Extensions API and Basecamp API.