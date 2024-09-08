StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
1bookmark

One Bookmark Solution for Teams and Personal Use.
1Bookmark - Raycast Extension

One Bookmark Solution for Teams and Personal Use.

We support Raycast extension as our top priority client and are developing a web version for cross-platform support.

Commands

  • Search Bookmarks: Search bookmarks and open them. You can also manage all 1bookmark features in this command.
  • Add Bookmark: Create a new bookmark.

What can you do in 1Bookmark?

Super Easy, Super Simple

  • Manage your bookmarks simply without complicated settings. The intuitive interface makes it easy for anyone to use.
  • Find your bookmarks faster than any other tool.

Manage your team's bookmarks

  • Share and manage bookmarks with your team members. Collaboration becomes easier.
  • Of course, we also provide excellent support for personal use.

Cross-platform

  • Browser independent. Provides the same experience on any browser.

Sign-Up and Sign-In

Currently, 1bookmark supports email login and there is no separate SignUp process.

When you first enter the Raycast 1bookmark extension, you can log in by entering your email

and then entering the 6-digit code sent to your email.

Sign-Out

You can sign out by 'My Account' -> 'Sign Out' Action in Action Panel.

Contributors3
Avatarb6pzeusbc54tvhw5jgpyw8pwz2x6gsAvatarlee_juwon
JB
naru200
ProductivityApplications
